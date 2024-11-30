Struggling to conceive? What women in their 20s and 30s need to know about early signs of fertility decline

There could be various factors causing diminished ovarian reserve (DOR) in younger women, so read on and act in time if you are suffering from this condition and wish to embrace motherhood. Diminished ovarian reserve is seen when the woman's ovaries have a reduced quantity or quality of eggs, which can hurt their fertility and lead to challenges while conceiving. Future-proof your fertility: How to detect and manage diminished ovarian reserve (Photo by Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aswati Nair, fertility specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in Rajouri Garden, shared that diminished ovarian reserve is commonly seen in women above 35. She revealed, “The symptoms of this condition are irregular menstruation, inability to conceive, and not having premenstrual symptoms. It is the need of the hour for women to be aware of the causes of this condition.”

The factors behind DOR

1. Age: As a woman becomes older, the egg count and quality declines. This can lead to DOR.

2. Genetics: These are responsible for early ovarian ageing in some women.

3. Surgery and treatment at an early age: Chemotherapy, radiation, or ovarian surgery can impact the functioning of the ovaries.

4. Autoimmune Disorders: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and lupus can induce this condition.

5. Smoking: Smoking is also one of the causes of DOR.

6. Environmental Factors: Exposure to certain environmental toxins is also the reason behind DOR.

The diagnosis:

According to Dr Aswati Nair, this condition can be diagnosed with the help of various tests, including -

Blood tests for follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), luteinizing hormone (LH), estradiol, and anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) levels will be recommended to women to check their ovarian reserve – egg number and quality, which will help to understand the chances of conceiving. Antral Follicle Count: This is an ultrasound that counts the number of small follicles in the ovaries to know about the ovarian reserve.

This is an ultrasound that counts the number of small follicles in the ovaries to know about the ovarian reserve. Ovarian Reserve Assessment: Here, a woman’s menstrual cycle regularity will be monitored by the expert.

The treatment:

Dr Aswati Nair suggested, “Those with this condition, who are looking to become pregnant, should visit a fertility consultant who will come up with an appropriate line of treatment. One can be recommended In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), wherein eggs and sperm are combined in the lab to achieve pregnancy. Egg freezing (oocyte cryopreservation) consists of collecting and freezing a woman's eggs to use later in life. This technique is gaining traction now as it helps a woman fulfil the dream of motherhood.”

She further recommended, “Women can also opt for pre-implantation genetic testing to monitor the embryos and detect chromosomal abnormalities before implantation when it comes to healthy pregnancy. The treatment will vary from woman to woman. Those women who wish to conceive should adhere to a healthy lifestyle inclusive of a well-balanced diet, exercise to maintain an optimum weight, quit smoking and alcohol, and stay stress-free by doing yoga and meditation. Remember, ovarian reserve testing is key to understanding the functioning of the ovaries.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.