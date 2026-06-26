Doctor shares early signs of kidney stones that should not be ignored; lists risk factors and preventive measures

Kidney stones are hard, crystallised mineral deposits that are formed inside the organ when the mineral wastes stick together. According to Dr Sarbjit Mohapatra, associate consultant - Urology, at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, the condition is even more common in summer.

Kidney stones can creep up over time, showing only subtle symptoms. (Unsplash)

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Speaking with HT Lifestyle, he shared why that is, what are the warning signs one should watch out for, and what preventive measures they should take.

Risk factors for kidney stones

Dr Mohapatra pointed out dehydration as a cause for rising kidney stone cases in the summer.

“When we sweat more but do not drink enough water, urine volume falls. Less urine means stone-forming minerals become more concentrated,” he shared.

“In the summer, people commonly face heat exposure, long commutes, salty street snacks, tea/coffee breaks without enough water, delayed bathroom access, and sometimes a tendency to ignore early urinary symptoms.”

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{{^usCountry}} The cumulative risk factors for the condition include: Low water intake

High salt diet

High animal protein intake

Recurrent UTI

Family history of kidney stones

Obesity/metabolic syndrome

Previous stone

Unsupervised calcium/vitamin C

Gout, hyperparathyroidism What are the symptoms of kidney stones? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cumulative risk factors for the condition include: Low water intake

High salt diet

High animal protein intake

Recurrent UTI

Family history of kidney stones

Obesity/metabolic syndrome

Previous stone

Unsupervised calcium/vitamin C

Gout, hyperparathyroidism What are the symptoms of kidney stones? {{/usCountry}}

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Persistent side or back pain can be a warning sign for kidney stones.

Kidney stones often creep up silently, and the symptoms are only felt when the stones start to move or block urine flow. The most prominent symptoms of the condition include:

Side or back pain

Pain moving to the groin

Burning sensation while urinating

Blood in urine

Nausea or vomiting

Frequent urination

Fever and chills

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However, there are subtle symptoms of the condition that require diagnosis. These involve a mix of the following:

Fever with pain

Reduced urine output

Severe vomiting

Pain not relieved by medicines

Some people need extra attention in such cases. They include individuals who have one kidney, those who are pregnant, diabetic or elderly patients with fever, and those who have recurrent episodes of kidney stones.

How to prevent kidney stones?

While there are medical treatments available after diagnosis to cure the condition, there are also a number of preventive measures that one can follow at home to lower the risk of kidney stones. As per Dr Mohapatra, those are as follows.

One should drink sufficient water throughout the day.

1. Drink enough water throughout the day

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The goal is not simply to drink eight to ten glasses of water in a day. According to Dr Mohapatra, the distribution of water consumption should be as follows.

Morning: 500 ml

Before leaving home: 500 ml

Work hours: 1–1.5 L

Evening: 500–700 ml

Before bed: Small amount if tolerated

2. Reduce salt intake

High salt intake increases calcium in urine and increases stone risk. Reduce packaged snacks, chips, papad, pickles, salted mixtures, fast food, and excess restaurant food, noted the urologist.

3. Do not stop dietary calcium without advice

Do not stop milk or curd just because you have a calcium stone, cautioned the doctor. In fact, very low calcium in the diet can make the body absorb more oxalate from food, which may increase the risk of calcium oxalate stones.

4. Add citrus to the diet

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Lemon water may help some patients because citrate can reduce stone formation. But it is not a guaranteed cure and does not dissolve most stones. Avoid adding too much sugar.

5. Limit excess animal protein

Very high intake of red meat, organ meat, and frequent non-vegetarian heavy meals can increase uric acid load in some patients. Moderation is better than extreme restriction.

6. Avoid self-treatment and home remedies

If the stone is blocking urine flow, home remedies can delay proper care.

7. Follow up after the pain settles

Pain may disappear even when the stone is still present. A follow-up scan confirms whether the stone has passed and whether swelling has resolved. “Consult a urologist if symptoms persist, recur, or are associated with fever, pain, blood in urine, or reduced urine flow,” noted Dr Mohapatra.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.