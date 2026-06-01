Doctor warns these common eye changes may point to an underlying thyroid disorder: From dryness to persistent puffiness

Most people associate thyroid disorders with weight changes, fatigue, or hair loss. What rarely makes it into that conversation is the eye. Yet for a significant number of patients, particularly those with Graves' disease, an autoimmune condition causing hyperthyroidism, the eyes are among the earliest places the body signals that something is wrong. And those signals are being missed far more often than they should be.

Common signs that point towards thyroid eye disorder.(Pexel)

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Thyroid Eye Disease

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anju Nagar, senior consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, shared eye changes that could be linked to thyroid disorder. Dr Nagar said, “Thyroid Eye Disease, known clinically as TED or Graves' orbitopathy, affects roughly 25 to 50 percent of patients with Graves' disease.”

In some cases, the eye changes appear before a thyroid diagnosis has even been made. This is what makes awareness so important. A patient noticing something unusual in their eyes may not immediately connect it to their thyroid, and without that connection, the right specialist referral can be delayed by months or years.

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A sensation of grittiness, dryness, or pressure behind the eyes is another. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Nagar highlighted that persistent puffiness or swelling around the eyes that does not resolve with rest is one of the earliest indicators. A sensation of grittiness, dryness, or pressure behind the eyes is another. Some patients notice that their eyes appear more prominent or seem to protrude forward slightly, a condition called proptosis. Others experience double vision, light sensitivity, or difficulty closing the eyes completely during sleep. In more advanced cases, optic nerve compression can begin affecting vision itself. Why does thyroid eye disorder remain hidden? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Nagar highlighted that persistent puffiness or swelling around the eyes that does not resolve with rest is one of the earliest indicators. A sensation of grittiness, dryness, or pressure behind the eyes is another. Some patients notice that their eyes appear more prominent or seem to protrude forward slightly, a condition called proptosis. Others experience double vision, light sensitivity, or difficulty closing the eyes completely during sleep. In more advanced cases, optic nerve compression can begin affecting vision itself. Why does thyroid eye disorder remain hidden? {{/usCountry}}

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“What makes TED particularly deceptive is that many of these signs develop gradually,” said Dr Nagar. Patients adapt to mild discomfort, attribute puffiness to tiredness, and assume dryness is just a screen-related problem. By the time symptoms become impossible to ignore, the disease has often progressed beyond the stage where early intervention could have been most effective.

Patients with a known thyroid condition who smoke carry a higher risk of developing severe eye involvement. (Unsplash)

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She further explained that the relationship between ophthalmology and endocrinology matters enormously here. An eye specialist encountering these signs should prompt thyroid function testing. An endocrinologist managing a Graves' patient should ensure routine eye assessment is part of the treatment pathway, not an afterthought.

Causes of thyroid eye disorder

Dr Nagar mentioned that smoking significantly worsens thyroid eye disease and is one of the most important modifiable risk factors. Patients with a known thyroid condition who smoke carry a higher risk of developing severe eye involvement. If your eyes feel different and the explanation does not quite fit, trust that instinct. It may be telling you something your thyroid has not announced yet.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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