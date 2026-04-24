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Does your diet lack fibre? Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares high-fibre options to try

In the quest for increasing protein intake, most people forget about another essential component – fibre. Dr London shares easy ways to add more fibre.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 01:24 pm IST
By Eshana Saha
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In the quest for a ‘healthy’ diet, protein has taken centre stage, with many people actively trying to increase their intake through shakes, supplements, and high-protein meals. But while protein gets all the attention, fibre – an equally essential nutrient – often slips under the radar. This quiet neglect can come at a cost, as fibre plays a crucial role in everything from digestion to heart health, making it just as important to prioritise in your daily diet.

Try out Dr London's recommendations to add more fibre in your diet!(Unsplash)

Also Read | Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares step-by-step guide to accurately measure your blood pressure at home

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, is drawing attention to the widespread fibre gap in modern diets and why it matters more than most realise. In an Instagram video shared on April 23, he breaks down simple, accessible fibre-rich foods that can be easily incorporated into everyday meals.

Fibre gap in the daily diet

Dr London highlights that fibre is not just vital for a healthy gut microbiome, but also plays a key role in stabilising blood sugar levels and regulating cholesterol. Despite being a relatively simple addition to your diet, fibre can have a powerful, far-reaching impact on your overall health.

He explains, “Why is fibre so important? Well, it helps you maintain your blood glucose levels. It helps you regulate your cholesterol levels, and it's essential for your gut microbiome. Now, I realise this isn't a sexy bio hack, but it is easily accessible for most people, and it's extremely powerful.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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