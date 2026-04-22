UK-based doctor shares quick cheat sheet to understand how fibre works in your body

Fibre is known to improve digestion, regulate blood sugar, and promote satiety. However, it’s not a one-speed mechanism that works for all kinds of it. UK-based expert Dr Karan Rajan, in an Instagram post on April 22, 2026, shares a fibre cheat sheet that categorizes different types of fibre based on their fermentation speed in the body. He mentioned the types of fibres, how quickly they are broken down, and where. Here’s a breakdown of the fibre quality. Fibre cheat sheet for our body. (Unsplash)

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Dr Karan captioned, “Fibre isn’t one-speed. Some plants hit early, others take their time, feeding microbes all along the course. So digestion keeps moving, making for smoother runs from start to finish.”