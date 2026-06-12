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Don't copy viral trends: Expert suggests 6 supplements for women and explains why daily dosage needs personalised plans

Learn about six important supplements, including vitamin D3 and magnesium, that can help women maintain good health.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 10:30 am IST
By Tavishi Dogra
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Do you think supplements are a quick solution for better health? Experts advise against blindly following supplement trends without understanding what your body actually needs. Experts emphasise that taking the right supplements and those tailored to individual needs is important.

What supplements should women actually take?

Which supplement is best for overall health for females?(Adobe Stock)

Following social media trends can be misleading. You should first assess your health, then decide what to do based on your blood work and symptoms. Don't rely on what an influencer is promoting. It’s your health, and you are responsible for it. How many supplements do you take? Did you choose them yourself, or did your doctor recommend them?

What are the 6 most important supplements to take?

Nutritionist Dr Vishakha Shivdasani shares a list of supplements for women that are not based on trends or fads.

  • Vitamin D3: Supports bones, boosts immunity, regulates hormones, and improves mood.
  • Magnesium: It helps with sleep, stress, PMS, and insulin sensitivity. Invest in the right type of magnesium to suit your needs.
  • Omega-3 (EPA + DHA, in triglyceride form): It helps with hormones, reduces inflammation, and supports brain and skin health.
  • Vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin): This supports energy, nerve health, and metabolism, especially for vegetarians.
  • Iron: Use only when you are low on it. It can help improve hair health, increase energy, promote better sleep, and reduce migraines.
  • Zinc: Taking low doses for a short time can help support your thyroid, improve acne, boost your immune system, enhance fertility, and promote gut health.

What supplements should you never take?

The nutritionist suggests to avoid supplement purchases influenced by marketing. She says that the idea “more supplements equals better health” is not always true or safe.

  • Generic multivitamins often miss common deficiencies like Vitamin D or B12, yet overload you with B vitamins and Vitamin C that your body just flushes out if you don’t need them.
  • Taking iron supplements without medical advice can worsen inflammation and gut health.
  • Hair and skin-nail gummies: Using this can increase blood sugar and biotin levels, which may affect thyroid test results.
  • Mega-dose antioxidants: Certain substances can reduce the benefits of metabolism and exercise and instead act as pro-oxidants.

Can supplements replace a healthy diet?

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.

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