Don't copy viral trends: Expert suggests 6 supplements for women and explains why daily dosage needs personalised plans
Learn about six important supplements, including vitamin D3 and magnesium, that can help women maintain good health.
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Do you think supplements are a quick solution for better health? Experts advise against blindly following supplement trends without understanding what your body actually needs. Experts emphasise that taking the right supplements and those tailored to individual needs is important.
What supplements should women actually take?
Following social media trends can be misleading. You should first assess your health, then decide what to do based on your blood work and symptoms. Don't rely on what an influencer is promoting. It’s your health, and you are responsible for it. How many supplements do you take? Did you choose them yourself, or did your doctor recommend them?
What are the 6 most important supplements to take?
Nutritionist Dr Vishakha Shivdasani shares a list of supplements for women that are not based on trends or fads.
- Vitamin D3: Supports bones, boosts immunity, regulates hormones, and improves mood.
- Magnesium: It helps with sleep, stress, PMS, and insulin sensitivity. Invest in the right type of magnesium to suit your needs.
- Omega-3 (EPA + DHA, in triglyceride form): It helps with hormones, reduces inflammation, and supports brain and skin health.
- Vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin): This supports energy, nerve health, and metabolism, especially for vegetarians.
- Iron: Use only when you are low on it. It can help improve hair health, increase energy, promote better sleep, and reduce migraines.
- Zinc: Taking low doses for a short time can help support your thyroid, improve acne, boost your immune system, enhance fertility, and promote gut health.
What supplements should you never take?
The nutritionist suggests to avoid supplement purchases influenced by marketing. She says that the idea “more supplements equals better health” is not always true or safe.
- Generic multivitamins often miss common deficiencies like Vitamin D or B12, yet overload you with B vitamins and Vitamin C that your body just flushes out if you don’t need them.
- Taking iron supplements without medical advice can worsen inflammation and gut health.
- Hair and skin-nail gummies: Using this can increase blood sugar and biotin levels, which may affect thyroid test results.
- Mega-dose antioxidants: Certain substances can reduce the benefits of metabolism and exercise and instead act as pro-oxidants.
Can supplements replace a healthy diet?
Supplements are not quick fixes. They should support a healthy diet, not replace it. It’s important to have tests and treatment that are right for you. Using supplements incorrectly can harm your body. Always talk to your doctor before starting or stopping any supplement. This information is for educational purposes and should not replace personalised medical advice.
How to choose the right supplements for you?{{/usCountry}}
Supplements are not quick fixes. They should support a healthy diet, not replace it. It’s important to have tests and treatment that are right for you. Using supplements incorrectly can harm your body. Always talk to your doctor before starting or stopping any supplement. This information is for educational purposes and should not replace personalised medical advice.
How to choose the right supplements for you?{{/usCountry}}
Choosing the right supplements for your health is very important. Focus on what you really need and what you don’t need. It's also a good idea to get a complete diagnosis. This will help you understand your body's specific needs before you start taking any supplements.{{/usCountry}}
Choosing the right supplements for your health is very important. Focus on what you really need and what you don’t need. It's also a good idea to get a complete diagnosis. This will help you understand your body's specific needs before you start taking any supplements.{{/usCountry}}
(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.{{/usCountry}}
(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.{{/usCountry}}
This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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