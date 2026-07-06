Orthodontist Dr Jaineel Parekh shares 5 ways in which energy drinks can damage teeth: High sugar content, acidic nature

Consuming energy drinks has become quite common among people who seek an instant boost of energy while working out or engaging in prolonged periods of studying. However, its effect is not all positive, especially when it comes to oral health.

Energy drinks are loaded with sugar. (Pexel)

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While people generally know that foods with high sugar levels lead to cavities, according to Dr Jaineel Parekh, orthodontist at Laxmi Dental Limited, Mumbai, not many realise that energy drinks can be worse for oral health, as they also contain acidic contents.

As the consumption of energy drinks grows in the country, the concern for oral health becomes increasingly relevant. Dr Parekh shared five reasons why that is so.

1. High levels of sugar in energy drinks

Many of the energy drinks available in the market have a high sugar content, thereby providing nourishment for the bad bacteria in the mouth. Such bacteria create acids that destroy the tooth enamel, the hard protective shell that encases the teeth, noted Dr Parekh.

2. Acidic nature of energy drinks

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{{^usCountry}} Choosing sugar-free energy drinks does not make one completely protected. Such options can be dangerous because of their acidic nature, as energy drinks often include citric acid and phosphoric acid, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Choosing sugar-free energy drinks does not make one completely protected. Such options can be dangerous because of their acidic nature, as energy drinks often include citric acid and phosphoric acid, among others. {{/usCountry}}

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“The acids add flavour to the energy drinks but erode tooth enamel over time. After enamel is damaged, it will not grow back; therefore, the teeth become more sensitive to stains and tooth decay,” cautioned the orthodontist.

3. Energy drinks can cause tooth sensitivity

Regular consumption of energy drinks can lead to tooth sensitivity.

When enamel is worn down, the dentin layer of the teeth gets exposed. Dentin contains minute pores which link up with the nerves in the teeth. As a result, there is an increase in sensitivity whenever one eats hot or cold, or sweet and sour foods. The use of energy drinks accelerates this process.

4. Energy drinks reduce saliva's protective effects

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One of the most important functions of saliva is that of safeguarding the teeth through cleansing, neutralisation of acids, and repairing damaged tooth enamel.

“The acids that are present in energy drinks have the potential to imbalance the body, thereby making the saliva unable to shield the teeth from acid attacks,” noted Dr Parekh.

5. Frequent sipping of energy drinks prolongs damage

Many people consume energy drinks slowly over several hours. “With each sip, sugar and acids are placed directly into contact with your teeth, increasing the exposure period for the assault on your enamel. In contrast to drinking water, when you sip frequently, you allow yourself less time to bring your pH back into balance,” cautioned the orthodontist.

This does not mean that one needs to give up consuming energy drinks altogether. “Moderation is important,” noted Dr Parekh. “You may limit the effects of these drinks on your dental health by drinking plenty of water afterwards, consuming them through a straw, and refraining from taking long swigs of them.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.