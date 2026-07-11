Dr Kunal Sood explains how you can get ringworm from cats, shares how to stay safe

Rescuing cats and dogs is an amazing act of service, and even petting the strays on the street instantly lifts our mood. However, it does pose a number of health hazards, a common one being ringworm.

Humans can get ringworm from cats. (Pexel)

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While the name suggests otherwise, ringworm is not related to any worm; it is a skin condition often transmitted from cats to humans.

Taking to Instagram on July 10, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, explained what it is and how one can protect themselves from it without avoiding our furry friends.

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How cats can give us ringworms

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, it is perfectly possible for humans to catch ringworms from a cat. In fact, rescue cats and kittens are one of the most common ways people are exposed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, it is perfectly possible for humans to catch ringworms from a cat. In fact, rescue cats and kittens are one of the most common ways people are exposed. {{/usCountry}}

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“Despite the name, ringworm is not caused by a worm. It's a fungal infection that lives on the skin and hair of animals and humans,” he shared.

“Cats can carry the fungus on their fur, and some infected cats look completely normal while still spreading fungal spores. Humans usually become infected through direct contact with the animal or by touching contaminated bedding, blankets, brushes, or furniture.”

When humans are infected with ringworm, it often appears as a red, itchy, ring-shaped rash that slowly expands over time.

How to treat and prevent ringworm infection?

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When it comes to ringworm infection, early detection is paramount. This is because it looks similar to a regular skin rash, but using steroid creams by mistake can make the situation much worse.

“The good news is that ringworm is usually very treatable with antifungal medications, and treating the pet is just as important as treating the person,” noted Dr Sood.

He also shared a number of ways to reduce the spread of the fungus. It includes the following:

Washing hands after handling pets

Cleaning shared surfaces

Getting infected animals evaluated

While the above sanitary measures can help reduce the spread, a new ring-shaped rash after bringing home a kitten or rescue animal isn't something to ignore, the physician cautioned.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.