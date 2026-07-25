Dr Monika Gupta debunks 7 IVF myths that prevent couples from seeking timely help on World IVF Day

World IVF Day is observed every year on July 25, marking the birthday of the first individual to be born with the help of in vitro fertilisation.

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Interacting with HT Lifestyle on the occasion, Dr Monika Gupta, centre head at Kailash IVF, Noida, shared that while there is certainly a rise in awareness about IVF, there are still many couples who seek help later than they should.

“The delay is rarely because treatment is unavailable. More often, it begins with a myth that sounds convincing enough to postpone seeking help by another six months, another year, or sometimes much longer,” stated Dr Gupta. She went on to debunk seven myths on IVF and fertility treatments, which are presented as follows.

1. ‘Waiting because we are too young’

According to Dr Gupta, this is perhaps the most common reason couples postpone a fertility consultation. People often believe that fertility remains constant throughout adulthood. The reality is different.

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{{^usCountry}} A woman's egg quantity and quality naturally decline with age, particularly after 35. Male fertility also changes over time, although more gradually, with age affecting sperm quality, DNA integrity and overall reproductive health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A woman's egg quantity and quality naturally decline with age, particularly after 35. Male fertility also changes over time, although more gradually, with age affecting sperm quality, DNA integrity and overall reproductive health. {{/usCountry}}

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“Waiting does not improve fertility. It simply reduces the options available later. Seeking medical advice does not mean committing to IVF. In many cases, doctors may recommend lifestyle changes, medication or simpler fertility treatments. The biggest advantage of an early consultation is that it provides clarity before time becomes a limiting factor,” highlighted the doctor.

2. IVF is only for women

Fertility is an issue that concerns both partners.

Another major misconception is that infertility is a woman's problem. Medical evidence tells a different story. Male factors contribute to infertility in nearly half of all couples struggling to conceive. Low sperm count, poor sperm movement, hormonal disorders, genetic conditions or lifestyle-related factors can all affect fertility.

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Unfortunately, many families still focus entirely on investigating the woman while the man delays or avoids a basic semen analysis. This not only prolongs the emotional stress but also delays the right diagnosis.

“Fertility is a shared responsibility,” noted Dr Gupta. “Evaluation should always involve both partners from the very beginning.”

3. ‘If we relax, pregnancy will happen naturally’

Almost every couple facing infertility has heard this advice, pointed out Dr Gupta. Reducing stress certainly supports overall health, but stress alone is rarely the sole reason for infertility.

Conditions such as blocked fallopian tubes, severe endometriosis, ovulation disorders, low ovarian reserve or significant male factor infertility cannot simply disappear after a vacation. “Hope is important, but hope should never replace medical evaluation,” she stated.

4. IVF always results in twins or triplets

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Dr Gupta explained that this belief comes from the early years of IVF, when transferring multiple embryos was common practice.

“Today, fertility treatment has evolved significantly. With improved laboratory techniques and better embryo selection, many couples undergo single embryo transfer,” she shared.

“This reduces the chances of multiple pregnancies while maintaining high success rates. Modern IVF is designed to achieve one healthy pregnancy, not necessarily multiple pregnancies.”

5. Children born through IVF are different

Perhaps one of the most damaging myths is that IVF babies are somehow weaker or different from naturally conceived children. Decades of scientific evidence have consistently shown that children born through IVF grow, learn and develop just like other children.

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“Millions of healthy babies have been born through assisted reproductive technologies across the world. The method of conception does not define a child's health, intelligence or future,” highlighted Dr Gupta.

6. IVF always works in the first attempt

As per Dr Gupta, this myth creates unrealistic expectations. IVF is an advanced medical treatment, but it does not guarantee pregnancy in a single cycle. Success depends on several factors, including age, egg quality, sperm quality, embryo development, underlying medical conditions and overall reproductive health.

“Sometimes pregnancy happens in the first cycle. Sometimes it takes more than one attempt. Honest counselling about realistic expectations is an important part of fertility care,” noted the doctor.

7. Needing IVF is a sign of failure

“This belief reflects the emotional burden that still surrounds infertility,” pointed out Dr Gupta. “IVF should never be viewed as a last resort or as a sign of failure. It is simply one of many medical treatments available to help people overcome a biological challenge.”

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Just as insulin supports diabetes or a heart procedure treats blocked arteries, IVF helps address specific fertility problems. Seeking treatment is not giving up. It is choosing to move forward with science.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Monika Gupta, MBBS, MS, is an IVF specialist who is the Centre Head at Kailash IVF, Noida. Her areas of expertise include advanced reproductive procedures such as intrauterine insemination, IVF, ovulation induction, transvaginal oocyte retrieval, embryo transfer, hysteroscopy, and myomectomy.