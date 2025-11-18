Dwarka diabetologist with 24 years experience shares 7 simple habits to 'save you thousands of rupees in medical bills'

In today's fast-paced lifestyle, getting routine blood tests done can help you stay on top of your health and catch any issues early; knowing your health parameters, like blood pressure, also lets you take control of your health, and avoid a delay in medical treatment, as timely intervention can make all the difference. Also read | Want to eat healthy? NHS recommends 8 tips that you must follow to add more nutrition to your diet Dr Brijmohan Arora said you should never self-medicate. Self-medication can lead to more harm than good. (Freepik)

In a November 17 Instagram post, Dr Brijmohan Arora, a diabetologist with over 24 years of experience, who practices in Dwarka, New Delhi, shared habits that could be your ticket to a longer, healthier life. According to the doctor, these 'simple' yet potent tips can shield you from prolonged illness and steep medical expenses, paving the way for a healthier, wealthier you.

7 habits that can help you stay healthy

Sharing these habits, Dr Arora said: “These seven habits will save you years of sickness and thousands of rupees in medical bills. Simple. Practical. Proven. If you're serious about your health, read the caption.”

He wrote in his caption:

1. Get routine blood tests done

2. Know your diabetes and BP target numbers

3. Don’t delay medical treatment

4. Never self-medicate

5. Be consistent with prescriptions

6. Avoid unnecessary supplements

7. Use medicines correctly and on time

Why these habits matter

According to the doctor, while regular check-ups help you stay on top of your health and catch any issues early, you must never self-medicate – trust your doctor, not Google, as self-medication can lead to more harm than good.

Dr Arora also shared that you should stick to your treatment plan and see the results. He stressed that you must only take supplements when necessary, and always consult your doctor. Dr Arora concluded: make your meds a habit; take them as prescribed, and you'll be on the path to a healthier you.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.