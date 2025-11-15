Want to eat healthy? NHS recommends 8 tips that you must follow to add more nutrition to your diet

Consuming foods like fruits, vegetables and healthy fats helps in the intake of nutrients that the body needs in order to lead a healthy life. Eating nutrient-rich foods are important as these foster overall wellbeing. One should also choose fat-free or low-fat dairy products to maintain a healthy diet. Here are few NHS recommended tips to follow for healthy eating.(Pixabay)

Besides eating healthy, it is also crucial to drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep the body well-hydrated, as per the National Health Service (NHS). Avoiding or limiting foods that are high in added sugars, salt and unhealthy fats must be kept in mind.

Here, we take a look at eight vital tips essential for healthy eating, as suggested by nhs.uk.

Eight tips for healthy eating

High fibre carbs

It has been advised that starchy carbohydrates must make up just over a third of the food one eats and these include potatoes, bread, rice, pasta and cereals. Opting for higher fibre or wholegrain varieties, like whole-wheat pasta, brown rice or potatoes with their skins on, is also recommended.

Eating fruits and veggies

Eating at least five portions of a variety of fruits and vegetables every day is recommended. These items can be fresh, frozen, canned, dried or juiced.

Eating more fish

It has been stated by nhs.uk that fish is a good source of protein and it contains many vitamins and minerals. Further, it suggested that one must look to eat at least two portions of fish a week, including at least one portion of oily fish.

Cutting down on saturated fat and sugar

While some fat in your diet is needed, it is also important to focus on the amount and type of fat you are consuming. Regular consumption of foods and drinks that are high in sugar can also increase the risk of obesity and tooth decay.

Eating less salt

Excessive salt may be the reason behind one’s blood pressure. The National Health Service has recommended no more than 6 grams a day for adults.

Exercise and get active

Along with eating healthy, one must pay attention to exercising on a regular basis so that he/ she can reduce the risk of dealing with serious health concerns.

Hydration

As per nhs.uk, the government recommends drinking fluids, six to eight glasses every day and it is in addition to the fluid one gets from the food they eat.

Not skipping breakfast

A healthy breakfast, high in fibre and low in fat, sugar and salt, may constitute a balanced diet. This can also assist you in getting the nutrients you require for good health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.