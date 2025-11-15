Neurosurgeon with 33 years of experience shares 6 foods that naturally help body manage stress, maintain balance

Your food habits shape your overall wellbeing. If your diet is primarily composed of healthy and whole foods, then it benefits your body; however, if you consume processed foods, it can harm your health, contributing to stress and other diseases. Neurosurgeon recommends 6 foods to help manage stress and maintain balance. (Adobe Stock)

According to Dr Prashant Katakol, neurosurgeon with over 33 years of experience, what you eat shapes how you feel. In an Instagram post shared on November 12, he listed everyday foods that can naturally help your body manage stress and maintain balance.

“These simple, everyday foods support your body’s ability to manage stress and find balance, from the gut to the mind. Science and stillness begin from your plate,” he explained. Let's explore the six food items the neurosurgeon recommends.

6 foods to help manage stress and maintain balance

Here are the everyday foods that naturally help your body manage stress and maintain balance:

1. Amla:

According to Dr Katakol, amla is a rich source of vitamin C and should be consumed regularly. The National Institutes of Health shares that vitamin C protects neurons from oxidative stress, induces differentiation and maturation of neurons, and regulates the synthesis or release of neuro-modulating factors, including serotonin, catecholamines, and glutamate.

2. Curd/dahi

Curd, also known as dahi, according to Dr Katakol, contains natural probiotics that are beneficial for our body. A report by Sahyadri Hospitals reveals that curd's antioxidants and proteins promote collagen production, reduce inflammation, and maintain a balanced moisture level.

3. Banana

Bananas are a great source of potassium and vitamin B6, Dr Katakol highlights. While potassium is a mineral vital for heart health and blood pressure management, vitamin B6 may be effective in reducing anxiety and other mood disorders.

6 foods to help manage stress and maintain balance. (Google Gemini)

4. Turmeric

Turmeric is rich in curcumin, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, notes Dr Katakol. A report by ScienceDirect reveals that curcumin has been shown to be effective in treating chronic conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and Alzheimer's.

5. Tamarind

Dr Katakol highlights that tamarind is beneficial for our gut health and possesses gut-healthy properties. A report by the National Institutes of Health notes that tamarind has been used in traditional medicine to treat inflammation, stomach pain, throat pain, and rheumatism.

6. Tulsi

Tulsi, according to Dr Katakol, has adaptogen. A report by the Cleveland Clinic notes that it may help lower blood sugar levels, LDL cholesterol, and inflammation, as well as improve blood pressure.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.