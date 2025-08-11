Single bed mattress: Top 8 orthopaedic options for a healthy lifestyle and better sleep

Choosing the right single bed mattress can make a real difference to how you sleep and how your body feels each day. The best single bed orthopaedic mattress provides targeted support that keeps your spine aligned and helps reduce discomfort. From firm designs for back support to softer options that cushion pressure points, today’s choices combine thoughtful materials with lasting comfort. A well-made single bed orthopaedic mattress offering a perfect balance of comfort and support, setting the tone for restful nights and refreshed mornings.

Investing in a good mattress is not just about better sleep but also about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. In this guide, we highlight eight excellent single-bed orthopaedic mattress options that suit different comfort preferences while promoting restorative rest for both body and mind.

Top 8 orthopaedic single bed mattresses

Loading Suggestions...

The Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopaedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress offers medium-firm comfort, aligning the spine and adapting to body contours. Its breathable premium fabric keeps you cool, while multi-layer foam construction ensures long-lasting shape retention. Ideal for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, this single bed orthopaedic mattress delivers consistent support for restful, uninterrupted sleep.

Specifications Dimensions 72L x 36W x 6H inches Material ShapeSense Ortho Memory Foam with High-Density Foam Base Firmness Level Medium Firm Warranty 10 Years Click Here to Buy Wakefit Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress (72x36x6 Inches, Medium Firm, Space Grey)

Loading Suggestions...

The Centuary Sleepables Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress blends medium-soft comfort with firm back support. Designed for spine alignment, it features breathable layers for better airflow and pressure relief. Its anti-sag technology and premium knitted fabric cover ensure durability. This single bed orthopaedic mattress is an excellent choice for a healthy lifestyle, offering comfort, hygiene, and long-term performance.

Specifications Dimensions 72L x 36W x 6H inches Material Memory Foam with High-Density Profiled PU Foam Firmness Level Medium Soft Warranty 10 Years Click Here to Buy Centuary Mattresses Sleepables 6-Inch Single Size Orthopedic Memory Foam Back Support Pressure Relieving Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | (72x36x6)

Loading Suggestions...

The Flo Ortho Aloe Vera Infused Orthopaedic Mattress combines firm spinal support with soothing comfort. Its medium-firm feel suits those needing targeted back care, while Pain Release technology helps reduce pressure points. The breathable Aloe Vera-infused cover keeps the surface fresh, making this single bed orthopaedic mattress a great choice for better rest and a healthy lifestyle.

Specifications Dimensions 72L x 36W x 4H inches Material High Resilience Foam with Aloe Vera Infused Fabric Cover Firmness Level Medium Firm Warranty 10 Years Click Here to Buy Flo Ortho™ Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress with Pain Release™ Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 4 inch Mattress in Single Size (72x36x4 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty

Loading Suggestions...

The Duroflex LiveIn Duropedic Orthopaedic Mattress offers doctor-recommended 5-zone support for optimal spinal alignment. Its adaptive memory foam cushions pressure points, while triple anti-microbial fabric ensures hygiene. Designed in a medium-firm feel, this single bed mattress promotes restful sleep and supports a healthy lifestyle, making it ideal for those seeking both comfort and proven orthopaedic benefits.

Specifications Dimensions 75L x 30W x 5H inches Material Memory Foam with 5-Zone Orthopaedic Layer Firmness Level Medium Firm Warranty 10 Years Click Here to Buy Duroflex LiveIn Duropedic - Doctor Recommended Orthopedic High Resilient, Memory Foam Single Bed Mattress, Roll Pack 5 Inch Single Size Medium Firm Mattress With Luxury Anti Microbial Fabric (75x30x5)

Loading Suggestions...

The Sleepyhead Original BodyIQ Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress adapts to your body for personalised comfort and support. Its triple-layer design combines softness, targeted orthopaedic alignment and durability. With zero partner disturbance and a breathable moisture-wicking cover, this single bed mattress ensures cooler, uninterrupted sleep. A smart choice for a healthy lifestyle, blending comfort with advanced sleep technology.

Specifications Dimensions 78L x 36W x 6H inches Material BodyIQ Orthopaedic Memory Foam with Multi-Layer Foam Construction Firmness Level Medium Firm Warranty 10 Years Click Here to Buy Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x36x6 inches (Single Size Mattress)

Loading Suggestions...

The Nilkamal SLEEP Plus Memory Foam Mattress offers firm orthopaedic support with a reversible design for extended use. Its breathable knitted fabric keeps you cool, while memory foam contours to your body for improved alignment. Designed for reduced partner disturbance, this single bed orthopaedic mattress is a reliable choice for comfort, back support, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Specifications Dimensions 75L x 36W x 6H inches Material Memory Foam with Breathable Knitted Fabric Firmness Level Firm Warranty 10 Years Click Here to Buy Nilkamal SLEEP Plus Memory Foam 6 Inch Single Size Mattress | Reversible Design | Orthopedic Support | Soft Cover | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | 10 Years Warranty, (75 x 36 x 6)

Loading Suggestions...

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress blends Japanese patented SmartGRID technology with medium-firm orthopaedic support for effective back pain relief. Its 2500+ air channels enhance breathability, while the AIHA certification ensures trusted comfort. The cotton viscose cover adds softness and freshness, making this orthopaedic mattress an excellent choice for restful nights and long-term support for a healthy lifestyle.

Specifications Dimensions 72L x 72W x 6H inches Material SmartGRID Technology with Ortho Relief Foam Firmness Level Medium Firm Warranty 10 Years Click Here to Buy The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | AIHA Certified | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | 10 Years Warranty | King Size Bed 72x72x6

Loading Suggestions...

The Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Mattress offers firm orthopaedic support with advanced 5D SleepTech zones for targeted pressure relief. Its three-layer design combines memory foam, high-resilience ortho foam, and breathable materials for improved airflow. The high GSM washable fabric cover with a removable zipper ensures hygiene and lasting freshness, while the curved foam structure supports proper spinal alignment for a healthier sleep posture.

Specifications Dimensions 72L x 36W x 6H inches Material Memory Foam + Soft HR Foam + HR Ortho Foam Firmness Level Firm Warranty 10 Years Click Here to Buy Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Memory and Curved Orthopaedic Mattress | 5D SleepTech Crafted Zones | ComfortScience US Tech Foam | High GSM Neon Washable Fabric |Single Bed (72x36x6) inch, 10 Year Warranty

Similar articles for you

Top 10 health and wellness products every remote worker needs for eye, back and neck care

Best office chairs and study desks to transform your workspace for comfort, style, and efficiency

Top 10 office ergonomic equipment for a healthier work-from-home setup

Best single bed mattresses: FAQs What is the ideal thickness for a single bed mattress? For most adults, a 6–8 inch mattress provides the right balance of comfort and support. Thinner options may suit children or lighter sleepers.

Are orthopaedic single-bed mattresses only for people with back pain? No. Orthopaedic mattresses offer balanced support that helps maintain spinal alignment, which can benefit anyone looking for improved sleep quality.

How long does a single bed mattress typically last? On average, a good-quality single bed mattress lasts 7–10 years, depending on materials, usage, and care.

Is memory foam better than spring for a single bed mattress? Memory foam contours to the body for pressure relief, while spring mattresses offer more bounce and airflow. The best choice depends on personal preference.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.