Eat arbi or taro root this winter for these amazing benefits

It is the season of arbi or taro root in India and many delicious delicacies can be prepared from this root vegetable. Rich in fibre, antioxidants, potassium, magnesium, Vitamin C, E and resistant starch, arbi offers multitude of benefits from keeping your blood sugar levels in control to preventing you from heart disease and reducing cancer risk.

Arbi or taro root is also said to be effective in weight loss as the fibre in it can keep you full for a long time and cut down the number of calories consumed in a day.

Nutritionist and author Munmun Ganeriwal recently took to her Instagram handle to share benefits of and interesting facts about arbi or taro root.

"The continuous discovery of traditional and seasonal foods really excites me. Bringing these hidden gems to your notice is something I regard extremely important. Delighted to talk about one such gem today, the Taro Root or ‘Arbi’," she wrote.

Sharing more facts about arbi, Ganeriwal says the meat of taro root in extremely delicious.

"This root is eaten all over India and Asia, and should not be confused with ‘Sooran’ or ‘Yam’. Taro root is obtained from the colocasia leaves, which come in two varieties, the black and green stemmed ones. The meat of the Taro root is extremely delicious and one of its kind. It’s an extremely special and rare seasonal produce and the harvest usually happens in the period during October-December in India," she wrote.

Taro root is as popular in Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra as in northern and western states of India, wrote Ganeriwal, adding that Odisha is another state where it is widely eaten.

"In coastal India, especially in the states of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra the root of Taro is consumed with much relish. Taro Root Fritters or ‘Maddi Phodi’ as it is called in Konkani is everyone’s favorite dish. Known as ‘Arbi’ in northern and western states, it is used in a variety of stir fries, curries and subzis. Another state where it is widely eaten is Odisha, where taro root is known as ‘Saru’. A popular dish made out of taro is ‘Saru Besara’. Taro is an indispensable ingredient in the Odia special ‘Dalma’, where vegetables are cooked with dal. The roots are also deep-fried in oil and tossed in red chilli powder and salt, to make saru chips," writes Ganeriwal.

Benefits of Arbi

"Taro root is a great source of fiber, potassium, magnesium and vitamins C and E, and offers a variety of potential health benefits, which include improved blood sugar management, gut and heart health," she wrote.

"Another unique quality of Taro is that although it is a starchy vegetable, it contains two types of carbohydrates that are great for blood sugar management: fiber and resistant starch. It also slows down the digestion and absorption of other carbs, preventing spikes in the blood sugar after meals," says the nutritionist.

"Make it a part of your diets this winter to experience the deliciousness and health benefits of this rare root vegetable," concludes Ganeriwal.

