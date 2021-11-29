Eat oranges in winter to relieve constipation, boost immunity

Winters are here, the season of versatile oranges, loaded with the goodness of Vitamin C, minerals and antioxidants apart from great taste. The citrus fruit is not just refreshing for your taste buds and senses but also your entire system and is capable to solve many of your winter-related health woes be it constipation, dull skin or dry hair.

Even a sight of orange during a dull, winter day can brighten up your mood. The sweet and juicy fruit can instantly energise you for the day ahead. The taste of oranges especially during winter is unmatchable and its benefits innumerable.

Studies suggest the phytochemicals in oranges help protect us from conditions like heart disease and cancer. Additionally, oranges also help lower your blood pressure and cholesterol. Some researchers also confirm positive effects of oranges in memory and cognition and they are also known to prevent certain neurodegenerative conditions.

Also instead of discarding peels of oranges, you can save them to use it in some recipes as they are even more nutritious than its flesh.`

Here are some health benefits of oranges as per Ayurveda, shared by Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar on her Instagram handle.

* Boosts digestion: Oranges clear the channels of the body, clarifies blood vessels, cleanses the gastro-intestinal tract.

* Good for heart health: Oranges are considered a cardiac tonic and improve strength and boost immunity. They also relieve fatigue, improve strength and boost immunity.

* The citrus fruit helps in relieving indigestion, abdominal pain, worm infestation and colic pain.

* Oranges improve iron absorption even though they are not a good source of iron themselves. They should be consumed along with iron-rich food.

* Oranges also are excellent for skin health and prevent skin damage

* Oranges keep blood pressure under check and also control blood sugar level when eaten in moderation

* Oranges also lower cholesterol and are good for eyes

* They are also helpful in relieving constipation

* Oranges also lower risk of cancer

