health

Eating too many raisins? You are at risk of these side effects

Raisins are a wonderful addition to your diet and can fix many of your health woes. But eating them in excess can have terrible side effects. Know from an expert. 
Considering raisins are packed with so many essential nutrients and fibre that could also keep your digestive system in track while ensuring overall health, people at times tend to indulge in too many of them(Pixabay)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 12:35 PM IST
ByParmita Uniyal

Raisins are a wonderful addition to your diet, especially in winters when you have higher calorie requirements and generally look for healthy options to satiate your mid-meal cravings. It is extremely beneficial for those who complain of low energy levels in winters as raisins could instantly energise you. Soaking them in water overnight is even better considering the process helps improve nutrient absorption and increase antioxidants levels of raisins.

Considering raisins are packed with so many essential nutrients and fibre that could also keep your digestive system in track while ensuring overall health, people at times tend to indulge in too many of them. However, an expert warns you against the side-effects of going overboard with them to avoid digestive troubles, prevent oxidative damage to the healthy cells and unhealhy spike in blood sugar levels.

"Raisins are packed with nutrients and has multiple health benefits but everything in excess can be a problem.

So it is important to keep a check on how many raisins you’re consuming, particularly for those who are trying to reduce calorie intake," says Jagriti Barar, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Mumbai (Malad).

The typical serving size of raisins should not exceed 40-50 gm.

Jagriti Barar lists all the side-effects of eating raisins in excess.

Eating too many raisins can be bad for digestive health

Raisins are rich in fiber and they can help you improve your digestive health. Although eating too much dietary fiber is bad for your digestive health and it might decrease the absorption of other nutrients. Dietary fibers can absorb excess fluid from our system and aid in treating diarrhea. Although, a high intake of them without drinking lots of water may cause dehydration, indigestion, and other stomach disorder.

Overconsumption of raisins can cause damage to our cells

Raisins are rich in various antioxidants like polyphenols, bioflavonoids, and phytonutrients, but we need to consume raisins in moderation as when there is too much antioxidant in our system, first they interact with the free radicals, and then begins reacting with the healthy cells around them and induces oxidative damage to the healthy cells.

Can cause weight gain

Raisins are high in calories. If you are on a weight loss diet and trying to get rid of the extra kilos, then you should consume the raisins in moderation.

Can increase blood sugar level

For diabetes patients it is important to keep a check on portion size as raisins are high in sugars and calories. Eaten in moderation, it can be beneficial for them considering they are a low GI (glycaemic index) food.

