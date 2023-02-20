Electrolyte imbalance: Warning signs and symptoms you should not ignore, tips to correct it

A loss of body fluids due to diarrhoea, vomiting or excessive sweating can cause electrolyte imbalance. Another reason for imbalance of certain electrolytes is due to kidney disease. What exactly are electrolytes? Sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, chloride, phosphate, and bicarbonate are the main electrolytes in the body and play important functions. Sodium and chloride are typically found in table salt, and potassium is commonly found in fruits and vegetables. The imbalance of electrolytes can cause various health issues. Symptoms of electrolyte imbalances can vary depending on the electrolyte which is not in balance, but the common symptoms may include weakness, fatigue, muscle cramps or spasms, irregular heartbeat, confusion, and seizures. (Also read: Drink warm jaggery water on empty stomach for these amazing benefits)

"Electrolyte imbalance occurs when you lose a significant amount of body fluids, such as through excessive sweating or vomiting. As someone who values their health and fitness, I understand the importance of maintaining electrolyte balance for the proper functioning of my body. An imbalance of these minerals can lead to several health issues that can be quite concerning, so it's essential to keep an eye out for any signs that your body might need more electrolytes," says Nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor in her recent Instagram post.

Symptoms of electrolyte imbalance

One of the most common indications of an electrolyte imbalance is muscle cramps or spasms, which can be quite uncomfortable, says Kapoor.

"Similarly, if you're feeling fatigued or weak, try to replenish your electrolytes as this can help restore your energy levels. Depending on the type of electrolyte imbalance you experience, a number of symptoms can occur," says the nutritionist.

What to do in case of electrolyte imbalance

"Replenishing electrolytes is best done through enriched fluids by mouth, as electrolytes follow water and are eventually absorbed into the blood. Coconut water, milk, fruit juice, and sports drinks are all great sources of electrolytes and can contribute to hydration and electrolyte balance," says Kapoor.

Kapoor says most people can maintain their electrolyte levels with a balanced diet and adequate water intake.

Nutrition tips for healthy electrolyte levels

"To maintain healthy electrolyte levels, I recommend eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and limiting processed and high-sodium foods. I also suggest drinking plenty of water before, during, and after exercise, and considering sports drinks or electrolyte supplements if you are engaging in prolonged or intense physical activity," says Kapoor.

"It's also worth noting that if you have any medical conditions that affect your electrolyte balance, such as kidney disease, heart disease, or diabetes, you should work closely with your healthcare provider to ensure you are getting the right nutrients and electrolytes for your body's needs," she adds.

