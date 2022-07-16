Home remedies: Ayurveda expert on effective tips to treat nausea and vomiting

Certain stomach infections, food poisoning, motion sickness or overeating could lead to nausea and vomiting. It is especially common to have digestive issues in monsoon. According to Ayurveda, nausea and vomiting often indicate indigestion or ajeerna and aggravation of Kapha dosha. Dr Archana Sukumaran, an Ayurveda doctor (BAMS) at Kerala Ayurveda, says one should skip sweet, heavy, and oily food to avoid such troubles. In case, your digestion has gone haywire during monsoon, Ayurveda has certain remedies that could have digestive as well as anti-flatulence properties. (Also read: 5 amazing herbs to heal your gut this monsoon)

Apart from the many herbs and spices that one could trust for treating gastrointestinal issues, taking deep breaths can be effective too. Hydrating yourself well is also one of the useful ways to address nausea and vomiting.

Here are some tips by Dr Sukumaran:

- Ginger, the must-have spice in your kitchen, can be your go-to answer for nausea and vomiting, as it is well known for its Kapha balancing, carminative and anti-emetic properties. Take a piece of raw ginger and chew it slowly. You can always add honey or salt if you can’t stand it.

- Citrus or lemon has a characteristic aroma and flavour that can eliminate nausea. Mix equal parts of lemon juice and honey to get relief from nausea.

- Regulating your breathing can work wonders if you are pinned down by nausea. Take slow and deep breaths, and they can calm you.

- Dehydration can aggravate nausea, lower pressure, and cause electrolyte imbalance. Sip a small quantity of warm water, and do not drink cold water as it further aggravates Kapha.

- Chewing 1-2 cardamom seeds can relieve the vomiting tendency.

- If you are feeling tired after vomiting, try having a solution of sugar and salt, which provides the benefits of ORS. You can also drink coconut water.

- Add 1 tsp of cinnamon powder to water, then boil and strain it. Add a few drops of honey and try sipping it frequently (contra-indicated for the pregnant).

- If you are feeling nauseous because of indigestion, Dhanwantharam pills are excellent for relieving bloating and uneasiness. It is also helpful for pregnant women- as it suppresses morning sickness; however, always consult your gynaecologist before self-medication.

