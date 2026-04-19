Endocrinologist recommends 5 wellness trends which are worth spending money on: 'Non-toxic household products like…'

There are so many wellness trends popping up all the time that it is easy to feel confused and overwhelmed. With so much information overload, how do you know which ones are actually worth investing in? Every other product comes with its own promises and claims, often requiring you to spend money on them, but are they really worth it?

Organic fruits may be expensive, but they don't secretly damage your health as they are pesticide free!(Picture credit: Freepik)

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ALSO READ: Endocrinologist shares 6 ways thyroid disorders affect women: From hairfall to missed periodsTo cut through the noise and clutter, New Jersey-based endocrinologist Dr Alessia Roehnelt, in an April 19 Instagram post, shared which wellness trends are actually worth spending money on, describing their utility in daily life.

1. Organic food

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{{^usCountry}} Organic food may seem expensive to purchase, but it helps mitigate the risks of exposure to pesticides and other chemicals. Organic produce refers to fruits and vegetables that are grown without any synthetic pesticides, synthetic fertilisers, or other artificial additives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Organic food may seem expensive to purchase, but it helps mitigate the risks of exposure to pesticides and other chemicals. Organic produce refers to fruits and vegetables that are grown without any synthetic pesticides, synthetic fertilisers, or other artificial additives. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “This (organic food) can help to reduce exposure to pesticides like glyphosate, which can impact your metabolic and hormonal health,” Dr Roehnelt disclosed how it protects your body from toxic chemicals that can disturb your hormonal balance. 2. High-quality vitamins and supplements {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This (organic food) can help to reduce exposure to pesticides like glyphosate, which can impact your metabolic and hormonal health,” Dr Roehnelt disclosed how it protects your body from toxic chemicals that can disturb your hormonal balance. 2. High-quality vitamins and supplements {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Supplements are the new buzzword on social media, with every new influencer promoting something or the other, but not all supplements are the same. The endocrinologist emphasised quality markers like third-party testing, clean ingredient sourcing, and better absorption instead of going for any multivitamin. Poor-quality supplements might affect your health as it introduces unwanted additives like dyes and fillers into the body. It is always advisable to invest in better formulation and actually get the intended nutritional benefit. Often, many just look at the main ingredient, but Dr Roehnelt reminded it is also critical to take a closer look at the inactive ingredients. 3. Non-toxic household products {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Supplements are the new buzzword on social media, with every new influencer promoting something or the other, but not all supplements are the same. The endocrinologist emphasised quality markers like third-party testing, clean ingredient sourcing, and better absorption instead of going for any multivitamin. Poor-quality supplements might affect your health as it introduces unwanted additives like dyes and fillers into the body. It is always advisable to invest in better formulation and actually get the intended nutritional benefit. Often, many just look at the main ingredient, but Dr Roehnelt reminded it is also critical to take a closer look at the inactive ingredients. 3. Non-toxic household products {{/usCountry}}

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Household products are evaluated and chosen only by their utility and how well they work. But the endocrinologist warned that products containing toxic chemicals may affect people, especially those with sensitivities related to skin, lungs or food.

“Non-toxic household products, cleaning especially dishwasher detergents, laundry detergents and cleaning sprays, even when dishes are washed adequately, there is usually some small amount of soap residue left behind, and you might be exposing yourself to those chemicals on a regular basis,” Dr Roehnelt described how, if you are not careful with your household products' choices, then you would be exposed to toxic chemicals. Cleaning products are often overlooked, but the wrong ones do pose a threat to health as well.

4. Paraben and fragrance-free personal care products

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“Parabens and fragrances have been associated with hormone disruption, so it is important that you check the label to make sure it is marked that there are no parabens and it is fragrance-free,” the doctor cautioned firmly.

Your regular personal care products, such as shampoos, lotions, and conditioners, get absorbed by the skin. And if they contain parabens and synthetic fragrances, they may disturb hormonal balance.

Instead, go for cleaner and safer formulations for everyday use. This way, you reduce the exposure to chemicals on a daily basis.The doctor also debunked a common misconception that ‘unscented' means it is safe. But in reality, these can still contain fragrances, which is why you need to check the ingredients on the label.

5. Sauna therapy

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Sauna may feel like a luxury, but it actually offers a lot of health benefits. “Consistent sauna use has been linked to cardiovascular benefits, inflammation, stress reduction, reduced inflammation, improved insulin sensitivity, and longevity markers,” the doctor mentioned. This can be treated as a holistic wellness investment. So while fitness routine gets most of the focus, passive recovery tools like sauna therapy can help support overall health and recovery.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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