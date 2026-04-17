Can supplements reverse fatty liver? Hepatologists reveal what they actually do

By 2050, metabolic liver disease is expected to affect 1.8 billion people worldwide, an increase linked to rising obesity and high blood sugar levels. A major health study, the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD), shared its findings in the journal Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Fatty liver disease can lead to serious health issues, such as cancer or the need for a liver transplant. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is becoming a major cause of chronic liver problems in India, affecting between 9% and 32% of people. It is now one of the most common and fastest-growing liver diseases in the world. According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), one in three Indians has fatty liver, which can lead to type 2 diabetes and other metabolic disorders. In the midst of this, there is a growing interest in supplements for liver health. Fatty liver disease can progress to fibrosis and chronic liver failure if untreated. (Freepik)

Which supplement is good for liver repair? In India, many brands offer over-the-counter (OTC) supplements that help support the reversal of fatty liver. These supplements usually contain a blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbal ingredients to support liver health. Brands such as Himalaya, LiverCare, and Patanjali have created products that claim to enhance liver function and decrease fat buildup in the liver.

Which supplements reverse fatty liver? Supplements cannot solely "reverse" fatty liver. However, some research-supported supplements may help reduce liver inflammation, improve liver enzyme levels, and decrease fat buildup. Some vitamins and nutrients, such as Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin E, and Berberine, may help reduce liver inflammation and fat buildup.

"Supplements alone cannot 'cure' fatty liver, but they can help you recover. The best way to reverse fatty liver is to lose 5-10% of your body weight. You can do this by making lifestyle changes, such as following a Mediterranean-style diet that emphasises vegetables, healthy fats, and limited sugar. Aim for at least 150 minutes of aerobic exercise each week," Dr Deepak Lahoti, Hepatologist at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Patparganj, Delhi, tells Health Shots.

What is the best supplement to reduce fatty liver? To help reduce fatty liver, some supplements might be useful. However, it’s important to talk to a healthcare professional before starting any new supplements.

Hepatologist and Liver Transplant Surgeon Dr Ameet Mandot shares three commonly recommended supplements, saying, "Taking three supplements in the right order can help you improve your fatty liver."