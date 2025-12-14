Endocrinologist shares how to lower your blood sugar without changing your meals

Regulating blood sugar is one of the major health concerns. Many assume they need to add or remove certain foods from their diet to stabilise it; otherwise, some meals can cause blood sugar to spike rapidly, followed by a sudden crash. But what if you could eat the same foods and still keep your blood sugar in check? Addressing this, New Jersey-based endocrinologist Dr Alessia Roehnelt shared on December 13 on Instagram that actually it's your eating order that's the secret game changer! By following the correct eating order can help stabilise blood sugar levels. (Picture credit: Freepik)

What is the correct eating order?

The common habit that most people follow is beginning their meals with heavy carbs like bread or rice. But the endocrinologist called out this habit, calling it a mistake. She said, "Most people start their meal with eating bread, but this pattern makes your blood sugar rise quickly.”

Why is it important that you change the eating order?

The order in which you eat your food influences how your body absorbs sugar, even though the meal stays the same. According to the endocrinologist, this happens due to simple physiology.

She elaborated, “Vegetables and protein slow gastric emptying, so glucose enters your bloodstream or gradually, and that means less insulin is needed for that meal.”

Dr Roehnelt shared that insulin helps store fat in the body, so if you keep insulin spikes to a minimum, you can support weight loss. And this is very simple, you just need to change the order in which you eat, while eating the same things, but this time you have a better metabolic response.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.