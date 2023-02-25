Endometriosis: Benefits of exercising in endometriosis; best exercises to relieve pain, improve mood

Endometriosis can affect a woman's quality of life severely with chronic pelvic pain, nausea, bloating and fatigue. The condition where tissues similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside or around the uterus leading to infertility, can also affect mental health of a woman increasing chances of depression and anxiety. It is important to manage the pain due to the condition till you decide to go for treatment like hormonal therapy or surgery. Warm baths, hot water bottles, turmeric, anti-inflammatory foods, massage can all help to relieve symptoms. Apart from this, exercise can greatly help in relieving not only pain but managing moods, improving symptoms of anxiety and also quality of sleep which can all greatly help in dealing with endometriosis. (Also read: Watch out for these signs and symptoms of Endometriosis linked with infertility)

"Exercise is not an ultimate cure for endometriosis, however, it extensively helps in relieving the pain and mood changes that are caused by the disease. People with endometriosis have a higher incidence of depression and anxiety, which is often caused by the condition they are suffering from," says Dr Anjali Kumar, Director - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, The CK Birla Hospital (R), Gurugram.

BENEFITS OF EXERCISE IN ENDOMETRIOSIS

Dr Anjali explains how exercise can help relieve many symptoms of the condition.

- Exercise helps in boosting the mood of a person particularly when they are suffering from depression along with endometriosis.

- Exercise can be part of a multi-pronged strategy to treat endometriosis pain as it helps in loosening of variety of ligaments and muscles, which allows a person to move better despite their pain.

- Additionally, exercise also increases serotonin levels, and increases opioids that help in managing the pain.

- Another benefit of exercise for the patient suffering from endometriosis is while working out they can focus on the workout instead of pain.

- Furthermore, endometriosis is also associated with poor sleep quality. Exercise is often linked with better sleep, and it reduces the time one takes to fall asleep and helps to stay asleep longer. And since exercise improves mood and reduces pain, it additionally leads to restful sleep.

EXERCISES FOR PATIENTS WITH ENDOMETRIOSIS

"Low to moderate-impact workouts are considered best for people suffering from endometriosis. However, the intensity of workouts varies from person to person, depending on the severity of their symptoms.

While swimming, brisk walking, and cycling are examples of low to moderate-impact workouts, stretching, relaxation, and strengthening exercises can also be included in the program. This can also include yoga, pilates, Tai Chi, and strength training," says Dr Anjali.

"Additionally, one can incorporate other exercises such as kegel workouts, heels slides, and happy baby pose to strengthen their pelvic floor. It is recommended to aim for 30 to 60 minutes of exercise most days of the week. However, it is suggestive to not overdo it as it can exacerbate pain. Therefore, it is advised to take frequent breaks and gradually increase the intensity of the workout. Additionally, all workouts should be done in consultation of a doctor," concludes Dr Anjali.

