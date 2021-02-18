English lockdown reducing Covid-19 infections but prevalence still high: Study
England's third national Covid-19 lockdown is helping to reduce infections, a study found on Thursday, but the prevalence of cases remains high as Prime Minister Boris Johnson eyes a cautious route to re-opening the economy.
Johnson is due to set out a roadmap out of the lockdown, which began on January 5, on Monday, and has said that it will be a cautious and prudent approach.
The study, known as REACT-1 and led by researchers at Imperial College London, found that national prevalence was two thirds lower between Feb 4 and 13 than it had been in the previous survey that covered Jan 6-22.
"It's really encouraging news. We do think that lockdown is having an effect. We've seen this quite rapid decline now between January and this month," Paul Elliott, director of the programme at Imperial, told reporters.
"But... the actual prevalence is still very high. We're only back where we were in September."
The latest figures showed that 51 per 10,000 people were infected, down from 157 per 10,000 in the January survey, and that it is taking 15 days for infections to halve.
Prevalence fell across all age groups, dropping from 0.93% to 0.30% among the over 65s, although the researchers said they did not have evidence that this was being driven by the vaccine rollout, which has been targeted at older groups.
REACT-1 is one of England's largest and most closely watched prevalence surveys, and the researchers issued the interim results in a pre-print that had not been peer-reviewed.
Health minister Matt Hancock said that the findings were an encouraging sign that lockdown was working.
"While the trends we've observed are good news, we need to all work to keep infections down by sticking to the measures," he said.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study at Ischgl ski resort finds lasting coronavirus immunity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
English lockdown reducing Covid-19 infections but prevalence still high: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Too much consumption of coffee can cause cardiovascular issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study sheds light on factors linked with elevated risk of bone fractures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Malhotra’s fitness video from Lucknow is about building core strength
- Mission Majnu star Sidharth Malhotra encourages fitness enthusiasts to opt for additional ways to get healthy from knee raises to jumping over and under the drills, core building exercises and even Yoga asanas at Lucknow grounds | Check video and benefits of these workouts inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fitness enthusiast Anil Kapoor's latest sprinting spree inspires fans. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to gift 2,00,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to UN peacekeepers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of people getting hospitalised due to food allergy tripled: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gene variant inherited from Neanderthals decreases severe Covid-19 risk: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LGB people more prone to mental health disorders, alcohol misuse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study takes early step towards leukemia drug therapy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif's throwback no-equipment workout will kick away your mid-week blues
- Katrina Kaif's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared an old fitness video of the actor which shows her doing rigorous exercises without using any equipment. We are motivated to start our day on a fitter note. What about you?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marijuana legalization may have led to its increased usage in teens: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zinc, vitamin C supplements not effective in treating Covid-19: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unacceptably high levels of carcinogens inhaled by commuters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox