IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Evolution drives boys to be more prone to autism and other conditions
The human genome has evolved to favour the inheritance of very different characteristics in males and females, which in turn makes men more vulnerable to a host of physical and mental health conditions(Pixabay)
The human genome has evolved to favour the inheritance of very different characteristics in males and females, which in turn makes men more vulnerable to a host of physical and mental health conditions(Pixabay)
health

Evolution drives boys to be more prone to autism and other conditions

A team of genetic researchers during a recent study concluded that evolutionary forces drive a glaring gender imbalance in the occurrence of many health conditions, including autism.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:39 PM IST

A team of genetic researchers during a recent study concluded that evolutionary forces drive a glaring gender imbalance in the occurrence of many health conditions, including autism.

The human genome has evolved to favour the inheritance of very different characteristics in males and females, which in turn makes men more vulnerable to a host of physical and mental health conditions, say the researchers responsible for a new paper published in the Journal of Molecular Evolution.

Their analysis shows that while there are certain conditions that occur only in women (cervical cancer and ovarian cancer, for example), or much more frequently in women (such as multiple sclerosis), men are more prone to medical conditions overall and, as a result, on average die sooner than women.

"Our cells have memories and they carry the accumulation of all the changes our ancestors have experienced over millions of years," says Rama Singh, a McMaster biology professor who wrote the paper with his son, Karun Singh, an associate professor of neuropathology at the University of Toronto, and Shiva Singh (no relation), a biology professor at Western University.

The researchers looked at autism as an illustration of the general tendency for men to develop medical conditions more often than women. Though women and men inherit the same genetic blueprints from their parents, the way those blueprints are expressed is very different, depending on sex.

"If women and men were any more different, they would be different species," jokes Rama Singh, the paper's corresponding author.

The researchers' work is part of a growing movement toward exploring genomic influences on health, using hereditary patterns to understand and project health impacts on individuals and populations.

"One of the reasons I think this is interesting is that it offers a perspective that is not well represented in the medical literature," says Karun Singh. "This is a really good example of the perspective that geneticists and evolutionary biologists can add to health research."

The paper explores hereditary forces that have evolved over millions of years, favoring mate selection and reproduction in the early years of male sexual maturity at the expense of longer-term well-being.

Though human behaviour regarding mate selection has changed, those genetic characteristics remain and continue to be expressed in the health and development of modern men.

Women, the researchers say, typically live longer and are less vulnerable to most health conditions because their genetic makeup has evolved in reaction to the unhealthy characteristics of the male genome, creating better immunity and greater longevity.

Understanding human health through the lens of genomics can and should guide the search for treatments and preventions, the researchers say.

Though the origins of mental health conditions are more complex, they are influenced by the same evolutionary factors, the authors say. Women are more prone to depression and anxiety, for example, while men are more likely to develop anti-social disorders.

In autism, the male-female imbalance is especially pronounced. Boys are as much as four times more likely to have some form of autism and are also more likely to have severe symptoms.

Evolution appears to have created a higher threshold that protects more women from developing the condition, the authors say.

While autism is not solely attributable to inherited characteristics, it appears that boys are more likely to inherit characteristics that render them more vulnerable to environmental, developmental and other factors, creating more pathways that can lead to autism.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
evolution autism risk
Close
The human genome has evolved to favour the inheritance of very different characteristics in males and females, which in turn makes men more vulnerable to a host of physical and mental health conditions(Pixabay)
The human genome has evolved to favour the inheritance of very different characteristics in males and females, which in turn makes men more vulnerable to a host of physical and mental health conditions(Pixabay)
health

Evolution drives boys to be more prone to autism and other conditions

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:39 PM IST
A team of genetic researchers during a recent study concluded that evolutionary forces drive a glaring gender imbalance in the occurrence of many health conditions, including autism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thanks Divija for spreading the word on mental well-being. (Divija Bhasin)
Thanks Divija for spreading the word on mental well-being. (Divija Bhasin)
health

Divija Bhasin, an Instagrammer who is spreading awareness about mental health

By Nikita Bhardwaj | HealthShots
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Awkwardgoat3, a mental health page by psychologist Divija Bhasin, has become a safe space on Instagram for those who don’t have a sounding board.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adolescents were about twice as likely to report wheezing or whistling in the chest than those who used e-cigarettes or smoked, findings from the University of Michigan showed.(Unsplash)
Adolescents were about twice as likely to report wheezing or whistling in the chest than those who used e-cigarettes or smoked, findings from the University of Michigan showed.(Unsplash)
health

Vaping cannabis may be worse for lungs than smoking, study shows

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:37 AM IST
Vaping cannabis may put teens at a greater risk for developing symptoms of lung injury than those who smoke cigarettes, or marijuana, or who vape nicotine, according to a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heart problems may be rare in pro athletes after Covid-19(Unsplash)
Heart problems may be rare in pro athletes after Covid-19(Unsplash)
health

Athletes who suffered from Covid-19, have rare chance of heart problems, study

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:40 AM IST
  • A new study published in the JAMA Cardiology has shown that the coronavirus can cause inflammation in many organs, including the heart but that is not the case in pro athletes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a new study, green tea supplements modulate facial development in children with Down syndrome. The study, led by Belgian and Spanish researchers, was published in Nature Scientific Reports.(Unsplash)
According to a new study, green tea supplements modulate facial development in children with Down syndrome. The study, led by Belgian and Spanish researchers, was published in Nature Scientific Reports.(Unsplash)
health

Green tea extracts may benefit facial development of children with Down syndrome

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Green tea is already known for its antioxidant properties, which aid in immunity boosting and weight loss, but did you know that it can also prove beneficial for the facial development of children with Down syndrome?
READ FULL STORY
Close
You are beautiful just the way you are.(Sone Kanwar)
You are beautiful just the way you are.(Sone Kanwar)
health

Here’s how MBA-turned-beauty blogger Sone Kanwar is redefining beauty standards

By Nikita Bhardwaj | HealthShots
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:16 PM IST
“Beauty is not about looking great, but feeling great as well,” says Sone Kanwar, a beauty influencer who goes by the name Glossypolish on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vicky Kaushal does box jumps in new fitness video(Instagram/ vickykaushal09)
Vicky Kaushal does box jumps in new fitness video(Instagram/ vickykaushal09)
health

Vicky Kaushal's new fitness video features hilarious background music, seen yet?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Vicky Kaushal recently shared a new fitness video in which the actor can be seen doing extremely tough box jumps. However, it was the background music in the clip that impressed his followers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The researchers said that national prevalence was 0.49%, down two-thirds from the 1.57% recorded in January, but added that compared to interim findings for February, estimated prevalence had risen in London and the South-East, as well as the East and West Midlands.(Unsplash)
The researchers said that national prevalence was 0.49%, down two-thirds from the 1.57% recorded in January, but added that compared to interim findings for February, estimated prevalence had risen in London and the South-East, as well as the East and West Midlands.(Unsplash)
health

English Covid-19 prevalence dropping at slower rate, study finds

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:31 PM IST
The prevalence of Covid-19 infections in England has dropped since January, but the rate of decline has slowed and cases might be on the rise in some areas, researchers at Imperial College London said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samantha Akkineni tries to exercise with the Swiss ball(Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl)
Samantha Akkineni tries to exercise with the Swiss ball(Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl)
health

Samantha Akkineni balances herself on Swiss ball in new fitness video, seen yet?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • Samantha Akkineni recently shared a video of herself trying to balance her body on a Swiss ball and nailing it. The actor even revealed that it was her first day working with the new equipment. We are inspired.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Compelling evidence indicated that susceptibility to type 2 diabetes over the life course is determined jointly by risk factors in both early life and adulthood, said the researchers.(Unsplash)
Compelling evidence indicated that susceptibility to type 2 diabetes over the life course is determined jointly by risk factors in both early life and adulthood, said the researchers.(Unsplash)
health

Study links birth weight to type 2 diabetes risk in adulthood

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:34 PM IST
A new study suggested that birth weight of 2.5 kg or more is strongly linked to the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in adulthood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Are you #Technostressed? Take a break
Are you #Technostressed? Take a break
health

Are you #Technostressed? Take a break

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:48 AM IST
Technology has enabled constant communication and wait for it, the expectation that we should be available 24/7 specially with our work from home schedules. All of us have been privy to a laptop in one hand, while conversing with someone on a call with the other hand all the time checking emails. Technology has left us vulnerable and stressed out resulting in fractured attention, haywire sleeping patterns, untimely meals, aches, pains and exhaustion and has given cognizance to the term, technostress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traditional addiction research has focused on three aspects of substance use disorders: craving, impulsivity, or habit. Scientists hypothesized that a fourth factor, frustration, could also lead to an escalation of drug use and addiction.(Pixabay)
Traditional addiction research has focused on three aspects of substance use disorders: craving, impulsivity, or habit. Scientists hypothesized that a fourth factor, frustration, could also lead to an escalation of drug use and addiction.(Pixabay)
health

Study reveals frustration could be an additional factor of addiction

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:33 AM IST
A new study focused has found that frustration could be an additional factor in substance use disorders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gout drug to be tested as potential Covid-19 treatment by second UK study(Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash)
Gout drug to be tested as potential Covid-19 treatment by second UK study(Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash)
health

Gout drug to be tested as potential Covid-19 treatment by second UK study

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:11 PM IST
After a UK study dubbed Recovery, another study in Britain to test gout medication colchicine as potential Covid-19 treatment
READ FULL STORY
Close
The results of the review were published in the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine.(Unsplash)
The results of the review were published in the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine.(Unsplash)
health

Aggressive intervention recommended to prevent pediatric diabetes, finds study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Type 2 diabetes, once considered an adult disease, is increasingly causing health complications among American youth. A research review suggests physicians should work to more aggressively prevent pediatric diabetes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seropositivity is an indicator of the presence of the virus in the serum, or evidence of previous exposure to it.(Pixabay)
Seropositivity is an indicator of the presence of the virus in the serum, or evidence of previous exposure to it.(Pixabay)
health

Covid-19 recovered people show faster antibody response to Covishield vaccine

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Those who have recovered from Covid-19 respond faster to the Covishield vaccine and reach high antibody levels, says a study, leading to hopes that they may not need a second dose and therefore help widen India’s corona immunisation cover.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP