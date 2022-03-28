Expert offers summer fitness and workout tips to shed kilos

The rising temperature should not be an excuse to skip your daily workouts and miss out on fitness goals that you had set for yourself at the start of the year. In fact, it's the right time to shed all those winter kilos and get back at your workout routine with vengeance after two years of covid-19 induced restrictions. (Also read: Yasmin Karachiwala demonstrates a 'full body blast' workout routine)

Exercising daily is a good habit that is important to not only keep your BMI healthy but also chronic diseases at bay as it strengthens your immunity.

Here are some fitness and workout tips you must remember while sweating it out at the gym.

Stay well-hydrated

While working out in summer season, it's important to take care of your water intake as one tends to lose water and salts through sweating. Not drinking enough water may make you feel tired, dizzy, with dry mouth and lips.

"Don't forget to increase & keep a tab on your water consumption, as it tends to get higher in the summer season," says Manisha Bhatotiya, Nutrition & Fitness - Basic Coach, Fittr.

Take care of nutrition

It is important to consume enough calories or macronutrients as you amp up your fitness routine.

"Macro or macronutrients are the essential fuel that your body requires in large quantities, in the form of fat, protein, carbs, water and fibre. Fat, protein, carbs provide 9, 4 and 4 calories per gram; water and fibre do not provide any energy but sustain and maintain body," says Bhatotiya.

The fitness expert also suggests some effective workouts:

Weight training

A well-structured plan for weight training could help you achieve your fitness goals. You can plan to workout each muscle twice in a week. Whenever you are training, you can look at doing sets of 4 to 12 of each exercise.

Cardio

Adding an element of cardio in your workout regime is very pivotal. Cardiovascular exercises can help us burn calories as well as increase the endurance levels of a person. Exercises such as running, brisk walking, cycling, hiking, swimming, dancing, climbing stairs, playing sports, or doing burpees are some examples of cardio exercises. It is recommended to inculcate a minimum of 30 minutes of cardiovascular exercise twice or thrice in a week which improves your overall health.

There has to be a balance. One should not replace a weight training session with a cardio session.

HIIT

HIIT or high intensity interval training consists of short bouts of intense work followed by a period of active recovery of the same length.

While it is not mandatory to do HIIT but if one has a busy schedule, incorporating HIIT to burn calories can be an option. This can be a replacement for cardio in such instances.

To begin with you can start with a 40 seconds exercise and 20 seconds rest. The goal of HIIT is to fit in as many repetitions of a workout in a specified time span so that the intensity of the workout increases.

