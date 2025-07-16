Fauja Singh dies at 114: When 'world’s oldest marathon runner' revealed why he ate only 'simple Punjabi vegetarian food’

Fauja Singh, who was considered the 'oldest marathon runner in the world', died at the age of 114 on Monday after being hit by a vehicle in Jalandhar, Punjab. He attributed his remarkable health and longevity to a simple vegetarian diet, along with regular exercise, a positive mindset, and a strong sense of purpose. He once spoke about how 'vegetarians tend to live an average of six to 10 years longer than meat-eaters do'. Also read | 114-yr-old marathon runner Fauja Singh dies in Jalandhar hit-and-run Fauja Singh death: The 114-year-old marathon runner was killed on Monday after he was hit by a car on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway. (File Photo/ AP)

'Turn to nutritious vegetarian foods’

In a February 2013 interview with Petaasia.com, Fauja Singh, who started running at 89 and completed nine full marathons between 2000 and 2013, shared, “People call me 'the Turbaned Tornado' – I’m the oldest marathon runner in the world. Just three weeks after my 101st birthday, I ran the London Marathon in seven hours and 49 minutes. I’ve completed eight other marathons in the past 12 years, including the Toronto Waterfront Marathon, which I ran when I was 100 years old. How do I do it? Simple: firstly, I eat only vegetarian foods – I am told that vegetarians tend to live an average of six to 10 years longer than meat-eaters do. But I also walk or jog every day. Age may bring wisdom, but if you want stamina, endurance and a lifetime of good health, turn to nutritious vegetarian foods.”

Fauja Singh inspired many with his resilience and dedication to fitness, earning him international recognition. He participated in numerous marathons worldwide, including events in London, New York, Toronto, and Mumbai.

'I want to share the benefits of vegetarian eating'

Sharing more details of his diet, he added, “I hope to inspire others to eat healthful, plant-based meals. I can’t dictate what others eat, but I want to share the benefits of vegetarian eating with everyone who is willing to listen. I’ve been predominantly vegetarian my whole life. In the Sikh religion, we eat to live, not live to eat. In Punjab, the green belt of India where I’m originally from, most people eat what they grow – I attribute my longevity to simple Punjabi vegetarian foods, such as chapati, dal, sabji and saag.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.