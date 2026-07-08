Feel nauseous while reading in the car? Doctor Amit Prakash Singh explains why it happens and shares 8 ways to stop it

Road trips are romanticised almost always; imagine playing music, everyone singing, snacking and playing Uno as the car cruises along. Movies, too, in a way popularised how happening the car trips can be. But the liveliness does not always translate into reality. Sometimes people can feel disoriented and disconnected as they experience nausea and dizziness. This is called motion sickness, but why does this get aggravated when you are reading a book or scrolling on your phone?

Often while reading, many people may feel nauseous while travelling in a car. (Picture credit: AI generated)

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Dr Amit Prakash Singh, consultant, internal medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, explained to HT Lifestyle that motion sickness involves multiple senses, which is why it triggers telltale signs such as nausea, dizziness, sweating, headache and vomiting.

Why does motion sickness happen?

Motion sickness essentially is the body's response to the confusing sensory signals when you sit in the car.

The physician described, “Motion sickness happens when the brain receives mixed signals from the eyes and the inner ear. The eyes and inner ear help in maintaining balance. While travelling, the inner ear senses movement, turns, and speed changes, but the eyes may be focused on the inside of the vehicle and do not see the same movement. This mismatch confuses the brain and can trigger symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, sweating, headache, and vomiting.”

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{{^usCountry}} Just because you vomit while travelling, it does not necessarily mean you have a sensitive stomach. If you understand what is really happening, motion sickness is actually caused by a mismatch between the signals received by the eyes and the inner ear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just because you vomit while travelling, it does not necessarily mean you have a sensitive stomach. If you understand what is really happening, motion sickness is actually caused by a mismatch between the signals received by the eyes and the inner ear. {{/usCountry}}

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This also explains why reading a book or scrolling on your phone can sometimes make you feel more nauseous. When your eyes stay fixed on something inside the car while your inner ear senses movement, the mismatch becomes way stronger, making symptoms much worse. The doctor urged those who are prone to motion sickness to avoid reading a book or using a phone while in the car.

Who is the most vulnerable?

Motion sickness does not affect everyone in the same way. There are some groups that are more vulnerable to the sensory mismatch that triggers motion sickness.

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“Motion sickness is more common in children, pregnant women, people who suffer from migraines, and those who have had motion sickness before,” Dr Singh added.

How to prevent motion sickness?

When you feel nauseated, consider rolling down the windows and sit in the front.

Here are a few tips from the doctor on how to prevent motion sickness:

Sit in the front seat: Sitting in the front of the car can help reduce the feeling of movement and make the journey feel more stable. Look outside at distant objects: Instead of focusing on a phone or book, look outside the window at the road and distant scenery. Keep head still: Avoid sudden head movements while travelling. Resting your head against the seat can help reduce dizziness and nausea. Ensure good ventilation: Keep the car well-ventilated. Fresh air can reduce nausea. Can open car windows for the same. Avoid heavy meals before travelling: Eating a heavy or greasy meal can make the nausea worse. A light meal is better. Stay hydrated: Sip water during the trip. Dehydration aggravates symptoms of headache and nausea. Take medicine if needed: People who frequently experience motion sickness can take medicines. Don't read or scroll: Reading a book or using a mobile phone can increase the mismatch between the eyes and the inner ear, making motion sickness symptoms more intense.

About the doctor

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Dr Amit Prakash Singh is an experienced and compassionate physician with over 22+ yrs of clinical expertise in internal medicine and diabetes care. He completed his MBBS from Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik and further completed his DNB (family medicine) from the National Board of Examinations. Dr Amit specialises in chronic disease management and preventive medicine.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.