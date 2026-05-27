Feeling dizzy with a slow pulse? Cardiologist explains what it could mean: ‘Changes in the heart’s electrical system…’

How to understand what is normal and what is not?

So while you may record 60 beats per minute, the context is very important. Age, symptoms and medical history all factor in to determine whether a pulse is normal or a warning signs. Without a proper evaluation, avoid sidelining abnormal health signs as normal.

“A slow heart rate, often known as bradycardia, is defined as fewer than 60 beats per minute. In certain individuals, particularly well-trained athletes, a lower resting heart rate can reflect efficient cardiac function and strong cardiovascular fitness. However, when observed in older adults, a slow pulse may signal underlying changes in the heart’s electrical system rather than improved endurance,” the cardiologist elaborated, suggesting that when a heart rate is slow, then it may indicate the need for medical evaluation to rule out an underlying rhythm problem.

The heart 's rhythm can reveal a lot about your health. A steady heartbeat usually goes unnoticed because it feels natural and normal, but when the pulse becomes unusually slow, it may raise several doubts. While a low resting heart can mean good fitness in athletes and highly active people, the same may not always be true. So, why does heart rate slow down really? And can it become worrisome? If yes, then what are the signs? ALSO READ: Feeling unusually tired after walking or climbing stairs? Cardiologist explains what it could mean for your heart Addressing all the common doubts related to the heartbeat slowing down, Dr Girish Godbole, director and senior consultant, interventional cardiology at KIMS Hospital walked us through when a slow heart rate can point towards a cardiac concern.

A slow heart rate cannot be evaluated by the number alone. The bigger question is whether it is accompanied by other symptoms.

According to the cardiologist, if a person experiences unusual tiredness, dizziness, reduced stamina, or breathlessness, it may be a warning sign. If this is followed by light-headedness, confusion or fainting episodes, it could mean that the heart is not pumping enough oxygen-rich blood to meet the body's needs.

The main distinguishing factor is that an athlete can have a slow resting heart rate without any of the aforementioned symptoms. That is not a red flag. But when these health signs do exist, especially in older adults, with comorbidities, it may indicate age-related bradycardia or an underlying issue in the heart's electrical system that requires medical evaluation.

What exactly is happening inside your heart if the beat per minute is slow? Let's clinically understand what happens inside the heart when the beats per minute slow down. The heartbeat is not random; it is not controlled by the heart's internal electrical system.

The doctor described, “The heart rhythm is regulated by the sinoatrial (SA) node, often referred to as the body’s natural pacemaker. With advancing age, this intricate electrical system may undergo wear and tear. Structural changes such as fibrosis or calcification can disrupt the transmission of electrical impulses, causing the heart to beat more slowly or irregularly.”

Now some change can happen, but if the heart constantly beats slow over a long time, then it demands careful evaluation. Aside from ageing, those who are afflicted by hypertension, diabetes, and coronary artery disease are more susceptible to rhythm disturbances.

For diagnosis, the doctor recommended an electrocardiogram (ECG) to assess heart rhythm, along with ambulatory monitoring when symptoms are intermittent.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.