Feeling gloomy for no reason? 6 exercises to raise your happiness quotient

We all feel miserable at some point or the other. Feeling gloomy or sad in moderation is in fact healthy as it pushes you to fill the gaps and make your life better. But if your low moods are persistent, and you are not able to figure out the trigger for a very long time, you need to get to the root of the problem. It is advisable to consult a mental health expert and nip the problem in the bud. (Also read: 5 weekend rituals to refresh your mind and boost happy hormones)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Our hormones can at times dictate the way we feel during the day. Their balance can be disrupted if one isn't stepping out in the sunlight which helps boost serotonin levels, suppressing desires, leading a sedentary lifestyle, not sleeping enough, eating unhealthy or not able to manage stress well. (Also read: Herbs for happiness: 7 amazing herbs to increase happy hormones, balance emotions)

If you feel your hectic routine doesn't permit you to engage in activities that make you happy and there is a lack of positivity because of that, you can take out 15-20 minutes from your routine every day to perform some easy-peasy exercises that can boost your mood instantly.

"We all know following a regular workout routine can make us stay physically fit and help us avoid various lifestyle disorders, however did you also know that exercise can also help in improving our overall mental health. Various forms of physical activities which when done regularly can boost happy hormones in our body while keeping us in great mental shape," says Rahul Basak, Fitness Expert, Cult.fit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1) Brisk walking: This is the most basic form of exercise which can be done by most people, someone who is starting new, after a break or after any injury. 30 minutes of walking or 10 minutes each post every major meal of the day is really useful in improving overall physical and mental health

2) Running: While a great way to improve cardiovascular and bone health, it can also provide you the much needed 'runner's high' and uplift your mood. 2-3 times a week for 20-30 minutes is a good intensity to start with.

3) Weight training: Lifting weights in the gym at least two times per week which involves all major muscle groups of your body like legs, chest, shoulders, back and arms helps improve bone density, strength and reduces risk of injury in the future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4) Yoga: Performing Yoga 2-3 days a week helps build a good core, overall physical strength and flexibility, while helping us calm our mind.

5) Hiking or Trekking: Any physical activity done in natural and green surroundings is surely going to uplift your mood and keep you physically fit.

6) Playing a sport: Bonding with your friends or having a good time with your family members, playing a sport of your choice like football, badminton, cricket, volleyball at least 1-2 times per week for an hour can provide much needed downtime and help us recharge and rejuvenate.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON