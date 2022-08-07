Herbs for happiness: 7 amazing herbs to increase happy hormones, balance emotions

Herbs and spices can add great flavour and fragrance to our food but one of their lesser-known benefits is their impact on our happiness quotient. Used since time immemorial for both medicinal and culinary purposes, they have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, as well as properties that affect cognition and mood. From relieving stress, promoting good night's sleep, calming your body and mind, stimulating brain to naturally boost secretion of happy hormones like serotonin, herbs can multiply your happiness, if you add them to your food. (Also read: 5 weekend rituals to refresh your mind and boost happy hormones)

"Kerala tradition of Ayurveda believes in simple herbs to balance your manovaha srotas or channels of mind, to help balance your emotions. Ranging from simple teas to seasoning your favourite savoury, it's your choice to optimise your happy hormones," says Dr Archana Sukumaran Ayurveda doctor (BAMS) at Kerala Ayurveda.

She also suggests 7 herbs for boosting happy hormones and raise overall well-being:

Fenugreek: Methika (Trigonella foenum-gracium), or the common kitchen spice fenugreek, is a herb extensively used in Ayurveda. It has a cooling potency (sheeta virya) and astringent metabolic end effect (katu vipaka). This cooling action induces calming effect alongside the stress relieving property that propels the release of happy hormones. The goodness of fenugreek can be attained with brewed teas or made into flour and baked to form gluten-free bread.

Chamomile: Chamolin (Matricaria chamomilla) is a herb with a strong calming action. It is well used in Ayurveda to regulate the sleep-wake cycles. It has excellent stress-relieving properties along with anti-inflammatory action. Its delicate nature and calming action have made chamomile tea one of the most favoured consumption methods.

Tulsi: Holy basil, also known as tulsi, is a sattvic herb that helps improve mood. It has a calming effect on the brain and helps you cope with and adapt to stress. It has ushna virya or energising effect. These different actions can combine well to help lift mood, particularly when stress or anxiety are involved. Drinking tulsi tea in the morning can help improve your energy levels. You can even chew a few Tulsi leaves along with honey on an empty stomach.

Triphala: Serotonin, the happy hormone, is mostly made in the gut. This explains that when you have a healthy elimination, you feel at your best. Triphala tablet is an Ayurvedic medicine for constipation and other digestive issues, that will make your gut healthy and enhance your mood. It is an excellent digestive supplement with the power of three gut friendly herbs- Gooseberry or Amla, Chebulic Myrobalan or Haritaki and Baheda or Bibhitaki.

Brahmi: Named after Lord Brahma, it is well-known for its memory enhancing abilities. Apart from this, it is also an adaptogenic herb that helps deal with stress and induce positivity. It has a tikta or bitter taste and is known to impart a cooling energy. You can consume Brahmi pearls or Brahmi ghritham, which not only improves concentration and attention, but helps you deal with stress.

Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha has a rejuvenating and calming influence on the mind and, consequently, on the entire being. This quality of ashwagandha makes it a prime supplement to use in helping destress and improve mood. Add 1⁄4 teaspoon of Ashwagandha powder or consume Ashwagandha effervescent tablets at bedtime to reduce stress and improve your mood.

Cinnamon: With its spicy, sweet aroma, cinnamon is warming and stimulates the brain. It balances Vata and Kapha, and boosts concentration, memory, and attention. It improves attention and is a mood lifter. Try adding a few pinches of cinnamon to your morning drinks.

