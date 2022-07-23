Want to boost happy hormones? Try these amazing nutrition hacks

There are days when you feel so miserable that you just can't force yourself out of the bed, and on others you are ready to face the world with much enthusiasm and energy. As the scientific evidence goes, your moods and energy levels are impacted by secretion of certain hormones also referred to as happy hormones informally. There are four happy hormones primarily called serotonin, endorphins, dopamine and oxytocin. They are the awesome foursome that promote positive feelings including happiness and pleasure and affect your moods on a daily basis. (Also read: Harnessing happy hormones as lockdown blues turn green)

If you thought your moods are unpredictable and not really in your control, you may try some of these amazing nutrition tricks shared by an expert that could actually activate those happy hormones and make you feel much better about the world around you.

Shruti Bharadwaj, Senior Clinical Dietician, Narayana Hrudayalaya Multispeciality Hospital Ahmedabad, in a telephonic conversation with HT Digital, shares tips and tricks to boost those happy hormones.

Good hydration

Drinking water first thing in the morning as well as staying hydrated throughout the day could help flush out toxins from the body and help in boosting production of happy hormones.

Folate-rich foods

Foods rich in folate or Vitamin B12 like green leafy vegetables, legumes, asparagus, eggs, etc help in improving moods. People with depression and anxiety are deficient in folate according to a research.

Nuts and seeds

Include them in your breakfast or snack on them as a mid-meal snack, nuts and seeds are amazing for your moods. They contain tryptophan, which helps in secretion of serotonin which helps reduce the risk of depression. Some of the nuts and seeds you can include to up your happiness quotient are almonds, walnut, chia seeds, flax seeds among others.

Vitamin C-rich foods

Consuming a nutritious and balanced diet containing certain minerals and vitamins can help promote oxytocin levels in the body. Vitamin C-rich foods like lemon, orange, berries, amla etc can make you happier and healthier.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate in controlled amount can make us happier. Cocoa as per various studies can help in release of endorphins.

Probiotics

Include probiotics like curd, fermented foods like idli/dosa etc, buttermilk in your meals as they are known to boost moods and cognitive function.

Other nutrition hacks suggested by the dietician:

- Feeling blue in the evening? Have a small cup of coffee to boost the levels of happy hormones.

- Include sweet potato, banana, dal more frequently in daily diet.

- Have a glass of milk with added haldi before 30 minutes before sleeping.

- Avoid over-eating.

- Do not skip your breakfast.

