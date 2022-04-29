Ayurveda expert on 10 natural ways to balance your hormones

Hormonal imbalance is quite common and everyone is likely to experience it at some point or the other. Men and women both experience hormonal changes during puberty while the hormones of females are likely to go haywire on many occasions - during puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding et al. (Also read: Do you have a hormonal imbalance? Signs to know and natural remedies for relief)

You can suspect having a hormonal imbalance when you experience bloating, fatigue, irritability, hair loss, palpitations, mood swings, uncontrolled blood sugar levels, trouble concentrating, among other factors consistently.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent post talked about the importance of hormonal balance in our overall well-being and all the functions of body and mind. She says it is important to have our hormones balanced for healthy digestion, optimum energy, regular periods, sound sleep, glowing skin, strong hair and peaceful mind.

Dr Bhavsar says we see a lot of diseases manifesting in our mind and body these days due to hormonal imbalance which could be due to puberty, pregnancy, post delivery, menopause (for women), stress, sedentary lifestyle, wrong food habits, sleeping during the day, staying awake until late during the night, worrying often, not giving yourself enough time, negative mindset and lot more.

According to the Ayurveda expert following your circadian rhythm, eating meals on time, going to bed early, exercising and relaxation techniques can help one restore hormonal balance.

Here are 10 tips:

1. Circadian rhythm fasting: Waking up early, having breakfast post sunrise, dinner before sunset and going to bed early.

2. Managing stress: The best way to quicken your healing journey is to ensure your stress levels remain in check.

3. Fixing your meal timings: Having your breakfast, lunch and dinner at the same time can make a big difference.

4. Having sound sleep: The best way to balance hormones, improve metabolism, optimum liver detox, glowing skin and more is to sleep well. The best time to go to bed is by 10 pm. 7-8 hours of sleep from 10 to 6 is best for optimum health.

5. Exercising regularly: Regular movement keeps your blood circulation optimum which helps you maintain optimum nutrition.

6. Meditating frequently: Meditation can help you keep calm and aid in balancing hormones.

7. Seed cycling: Seed cycling is the practice of eating specific seeds in the two main phases of your menstrual cycle (follicular and luteal) to help promote the healthy balance of estrogen in the first half of your menstrual cycle and the progesterone in the second half.

8. Eating mindfully without guilt

9. Optimum nutrition: Vitamin deficiency is responsible for weakness, anemia, hairfall, mood swings, etc.

10. Using healthy cookwares

"Hormonal balance is very easy to maintain if only you understand your body, learn to listen to it and feed it accordingly. Peace of mind also plays an important role in bringing hormonal balance. For that, it's very important to manage your stress," concludes Dr Dixa Bhavsar.

