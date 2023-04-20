Feeling guilty after eating? Try these 5 tips to feel more psychologically satisfied after a meal

We all know the feeling of indulging in a delicious meal, but what about the psychological impact of our food choices? As much as we strive to nourish our bodies, our mental well-being is just as important. Have you ever finished a meal feeling unfulfilled, guilty, or unsatisfied? If so, you're not alone. Our relationship with food is complex, and it's not just about satisfying our physical hunger. Thankfully, there are ways to enhance our psychological satisfaction after a meal and feel more positive, content, and fulfilled after indulging in our favourite foods. From savouring each bite to practising gratitude, these strategies can make a big difference in your overall well-being. So, let's explore how to nourish both your body and mind with every meal. (Also read: Mindful eating: Tips for incorporating the practice into your daily life routine )

"Food is the foundation of genuine happiness, so say many, as food is our common ground, a universal experience. But why is it that even after a hearty meal, we sometimes still feel wanting for more? Understanding the difference between feeling full vs feeling satisfied is key to this. Feeling full is a physical sensation when your stomach reaches its capacity, whereas feeling satisfied is an emotion. This is what happens when you give in to your cravings and eat what your heart desires. A number of factors come into play to enable your meal to give you the satisfaction you’re looking for," says, Malika Singh, Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach.

Ways to feel more psychologically satisfied after a meal:

Malika further shared with HT Lifestyle, five ways to feel more psychologically satisfied after a meal.

1. Slow down

Give your food the time and attention it deserves. Chowing down your meal in a rush in between meetings, distracted on the phone and in between conversations, strips the essence and joy of a sit-down meal and one is often left feeling wanting for more. Instead, eat at a relaxed pace. Enjoy the flavours, the taste and the aroma.

2. Practice intuitive eating

Tap into your intuition when it comes to nourishing yourself. Intuitive eating is not only eating what your body desires, but it's also tapping into the feeling of “Full”. If you desire pasta but know that you have weight goals to achieve, go on and have a measured portion, but know when it's enough. Depriving yourself can often backfire and result in binges, which is why restrictive diets often fail and leave people experiencing “diet fatigue”.

3. Eat adequate protein

Protein-packed meals are one sure way to ensure that you really pack in that punch and feel a happy camper post your meal. Adding protein and fibre to your meals helps you feel more satisfied, sending physical signals to your brain to let you know you are full. And that's why combinations like apple and peanut butter are far more satisfying than just an apple alone.

4. Stay away from restrictive diets

Flexible diets vs fad diets. To be honest, in an era when most of us are obsessed with having the "ideal physique," we fall for fad diets, which are very restrictive where we force our minds to avoid our favourite foods, which eventually leads to feelings of frustration and a lack of satisfaction after eating.

Pick a diet plan that includes some of your favourites, or allows you to eat a measured portion of it guilt-free. This not only satiates you physically but psychologically goes a long way in soothing your nerves and giving you the much-needed comfort you were seeking.

5. Follow the 80/20 rule

Instead of eliminating carbs and your favourite foods, follow the 80/20 rule. This rule allocates 20% of the available space to beloved treats and 80% to good nutrients. This is a terrific method to avoid consuming junk food while also maintaining your nutrient balance. Therefore you receive your nutrients as well as your sweets, which makes you feel less disappointed with your diet.

“It's perfectly normal not to feel a sense of satisfaction after each meal, in fact, most meals are like that, and to be aware of that is also key. This is especially true if you have weight concerns you're trying to achieve. An easy trick to feel that sense of satisfaction is to change your taste buds or change your setting. A simple hack like brushing your teeth after a meal can signal to your brain that the eating window is over, which diverts attention and nips cravings. Use these smart strategies to keep your calorie intake in check and feel satisfied too,” concludes Malika.

