Valentine's Day 2023: 7 healthy and delicious meals to cook for your partner

Valentine's Day 2023: One of the most-anticipated days of February is almost here. Valentine's Day is all about making your beloved special and one of the ways to pamper them is through some delicious food. Especially, if you aren't in a mood to go out on a dinner, you can spend some memorable time at home cooking along with your partner, putting on your favourite music or watching a romantic movie. (Also read: Valentine's Week 2023: 3 adorable ways to celebrate Valentine's Day with your pet)

When it comes to deciding on a Valentine's Day menu, you must remember that tasty doesn't have to be unhealthy and it's always possible to give a healthy twist to your partner's favourite dishes. You can always go innovative with seasonal and healthy ingredients to make your V-day dining experience healthy as well as memorable.

"This Valentine’s try something unusual which would surprise your partners. Let this not be just another weekend vacation or a usual dine out date. Instead of trying to beat the traffic on the road and wait long hours to get a table, try some DIY with food at home. Put some gentle music in the background and cook your partner’s favourite dish with a twist. Along with loads of love, add in some healthy ingredients as well with wishes for his/her good health," says Dr Meghana Pasi, Nutrition Consultant, MyThali Program, Arogya World in an interview with HT Digital.

Here are a few dishes by Dr Pasi you can try cooking which will not just make your partner happy but also keep his/her heart healthy:

1. A Burrito bowl

This is a well-balanced meal which includes carbs, beans, paneer/chicken, veggies, hung curd/coleslaw

2. Paneer or chicken wrap

Paneer/chicken adds to the proteins, the tortilla/paratha gives carbs; add some good veggies and serve the wrap with a glass of buttermilk to make it a complete balanced meal.

3. Hummus and pita with feta cheese watermelon salad

This too has all the food groups on the plate to make it a sumptuous and healthy meal.

4. Corn chaat with hung curd dip and baked pita strips:

This can become a yummy healthy snack for a quiet and romantic date with a glass of wine.

Valentine’s day cannot get over without something sweet. So, for the sweet lovers, try some of these desserts:

5. Carrot cake with wheat flour and honey

Try baking a zero-sugar cake by adding carrots, honey and of course your love.

6. Banana walnuts brownie

Here too banana will give sweetness to your brownie.

7. Dates and makhana kheer

Dates with some cardamom and cinnamon powder will perk up the sweetness.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter