Valentine's Week 2023: 3 adorable ways to celebrate Valentine's Day with your pet

Love can happen anytime, anywhere and with anyone, and it is common for pet parents to fall hopelessly in love with their adorable furballs. If you are thinking about them day and night, can't stop raving about them and your day starts and ends with your paw-some puddy, you are in love, and definitely with the 'right' one. Afterall, there is no greater love than the selfless love of a pet who considers you their world and showers all their love and attention on you. So, now that you have decided on your valentine, it's time to plan something special with them. We also have some expert help. (Also read: Valentine's Day 2023: 5 unique ways to celebrate Valentine's Day for singles)

“Pets are the ones who love you unconditionally; all they want in return is love. Valentine's day shouldn't just be all about expressing your feeling to fellow humans, it should also be about expressing your love towards the one that loves you unconditionally - your pet and best way to do it to your pets is by spending quality time with them, giving them the best possible care, the care, pampering that they truly deserve and the most important is inclusivity," says Anushka Iyer, CEO & Founder, Wiggles.

This year show the love to your pets by making it the best Valentine's Day for them. Dr. Aishwarya R, Veterinary Officer, Wiggles suggests 3 adorable ways of spending V-Day with your pet.

Spend some quality time with them

All your pets need is loads of love and what better way than spending some quality time with them. Take them for a nice long leisure walk and do some exercises with your pet, this will be a nice way to express your love towards them. You can also plan a nice trek or picnic with your pet. Take their favourite toys and treats to shower them with love and spend the day relaxing and enjoying each other's company. Plenty of hugs, snuggles and cuddles is the perfect way to show your pets how much you love them.

They deserve pampering and inclusivity

Just like we humans like a great spa session, pets love it and deserve it too. Book a nice spa day for them this valentine's and give them the relaxation and pampering that they truly deserve. A nice grooming session is the perfect way of expressing care. Another way of expressing your love towards them is inclusivity, making them feel that they too are part of your family i.e they are your Furryvaar, this does make a huge difference.

Make some tasty treats

The most popular gifts that humans love on valentine's day are chocolates, cakes, sweets, candies but these are harmful for pets as they contain xylitol which is toxic for pets. But it's Valentine's Day right? Then why not express your love by making tasty treats for your furbuddy.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter