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Feeling like you're living the same day on repeat? Psychotherapist reveals 6 signs you may be stuck in burnout cycle

Are you regularly feeling ‘tired’ despite taking a lot of breaks? Know why this is happening and how you can overcome it. 

Updated on: May 14, 2026 09:32 pm IST
By Adrija Dey
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Do you feel like you are living the same day on repeat, waking up with the same heavy exhaustion, mental fog, and immense lack of motivation? It all seems like you are working on autopilot, via muscle memory and feeling incredibly worn out? And does that weighed-down feeling persist regardless of how many breaks you take? You may not just be tired, but stuck in a burnout cycle that is slowly draining you emotionally, mentally and physically.ALSO READ: Too overstimulated by devices? Here's a psychologist-recommended 'dopamine fast' you should try: How to do it

Know how you can overcome the vicious cycle of burnout. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

To understand what burnout actually feels like, how to identify its warning signs, and what measures can help you overcome it, HT Lifestyle spoke with Namrata Jain, psychotherapist and relationship expert, who shared six signs that may indicate you are stuck in a burnout cycle.

What is burnout exactly? “Burnout can best be described as the state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion brought about by extreme and chronic levels of stress,” the psychotherapist said, clarified how burnout is not just about being 'too tired,' but rather the result of chronic stress. She described that it can be a ‘vicious cycle.'

Signs of burnout

Your social energy plummets. (Picture credit: Pexels)

Recovering from burnout is not just about taking a break for a day or two. The first step, the psychotherapist mentioned, is to identify what exactly feels depleted in your life. For some people, it may be better workplace, for others it could be getting out of a bad relationship. Once you recognize what is missing, you begin to move towards it, integrating small amounts of it in your daily routine, like setting boundaries at work, or engaging with hobbies. Lastly, you need to be aware and acknowledge that you are in a state of burnout and stop continuing to function on autopilot. Break the cycle before it escalates.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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