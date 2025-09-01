Fertility expert explains what is Hyperemesis gravidarum: 'It happens to approximately 1-3% of pregnant women'

In the early stages of pregnancy, nausea is one of the most challenging conditions that the pregnant woman needs to deal with. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Puneet Rana Arora, fertility expert, CIFAR, Gurugram said, “Pregnancy nausea or so-called morning sickness affects an overwhelmingly high percentage of women, especially in the first trimester. But with other women, nausea becomes a severe symptom of the condition hyperemesis gravidarum (HG).” Also read | Morning sickness doesn’t only occur in the morning. So why do we still call it that? Morning sickness between the 6th and persists until the 12th week of pregnancy.(Shutterstock)

What is morning sickness?

“Morning sickness is nausea and vomiting that typically starts between the 6th and persists until the 12th week of pregnancy. Despite its name, morning sickness can occur any time of the day. The mechanism of morning sickness is not clear, but it is believed that morning sickness has something to do with the shift in hormone levels, heightened production of the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) during pregnancy", explained Dr. Puneet Rana Arora.

Tips to manage morning sickness:

Dr. Puneet Rana Arora said that while morning sickness is usually not dangerous, it is rather inconvenient and debilitating. With dietary change, fluid intake, and non-prescription drugs, morning sickness can be managed.

What is hyperemesis gravidarum?

“Hyperemesis gravidarum is a much more severe illness. It happens to approximately 1-3% of pregnant women and is characterized by intense, persistent nausea and vomiting. Women with HG lose an astounding amount of weight, become dehydrated, and are unable to hold food or fluids,” the fertility expert shared. He also added that genetic predisposition, previous history of nausea in pregnancy, and multifetal pregnancies are some of the causes of hyperemesis gravidarum.

Tips to manage hyperemesis gravidarum:

"If vomiting and nausea are persistent and very bad, medical attention must be obtained. The physician will provide medication, intravenous fluids, and diet change to alleviate symptoms. In the most severe cases, hospitalisation is required to treat dehydration or other complications resulting from HG," the doctor highlighted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.