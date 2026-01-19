Fitness trainer reveals what actually happens to your body when you miss working out for a week: 6 things to know

Exercising regularly is an essential part of staying healthy and fit at all ages. Consistency is known to be key in this situation, and letting go of the routine for an extended period takes us off the track. Not working out for a week does not erase all gains, shares Suman Rajput. (Pexel)

When an individual skips workouts for a week, the result is apparent. However, the underlying effect might not be as bad as we expect. Taking to Instagram on January 18, fitness coach Suman Rajput listed six changes that the body undergoes in the situation.

“A week off doesn’t erase gains; it’s more like pressing a reset button,” she assured. “Muscles are still there, strength returns quickly & your nervous system recovers faster than you think.”

Here's what she said: