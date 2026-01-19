Edit Profile
    Fitness trainer reveals what actually happens to your body when you miss working out for a week: 6 things to know

    According to Suman Rajput, while we may feel slight drop in strength and muscle definition after not training for a week, the effects are easily reversed. 

    Updated on: Jan 19, 2026 11:09 AM IST
    By Debapriya Bhattacharya
    Exercising regularly is an essential part of staying healthy and fit at all ages. Consistency is known to be key in this situation, and letting go of the routine for an extended period takes us off the track.

    Not working out for a week does not erase all gains, shares Suman Rajput. (Pexel)
    When an individual skips workouts for a week, the result is apparent. However, the underlying effect might not be as bad as we expect. Taking to Instagram on January 18, fitness coach Suman Rajput listed six changes that the body undergoes in the situation.

    “A week off doesn’t erase gains; it’s more like pressing a reset button,” she assured. “Muscles are still there, strength returns quickly & your nervous system recovers faster than you think.”

    Here's what she said:

    1. Strength slightly drops

    Neural drive slightly decreases, which leads to weights feeling heavier. However, there is no massive loss of strength, and it is largely regained in seven days.

    2. Muscle glycogen depletes

    Muscles feel flatter or less “pumped,” as carbohydrates stored in the muscles drop. This temporarily reduces the energy for high-intensity lifts.

    3. Minor muscle swelling reduction

    Blood flow and intracellular water in muscles decrease, which leads to a temporary decrease in “muscle fullness.” However, there is no real atrophy of muscle.

    4. Neuromuscular efficiency declines

    Motor unit recruitment slightly lowers, and as a result, coordination and speed suffer. Individuals may feel less explosive strength during lifts or jumps.

    5. Psychological Reset

    While motivation to continue working out may temporarily drop, the mind does get freshened up. This is helpful in reducing fatigue and burnout after training hard for an extended period.

    6. Fatigue Clearance

    Accumulated metabolic and neural fatigue from previous sessions dissipates, which often leads to better performance in the second week.

    The only true enemy, it seems, is quitting workouts altogether.

    Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

    This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

    News/Lifestyle/Health/Fitness Trainer Reveals What Actually Happens To Your Body When You Miss Working Out For A Week: 6 Things To Know
    © 2026 HindustanTimes