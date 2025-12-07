Fitness coach shares 6 hacks to stay in shape while working a 40+ hour week: ‘Choose 3-4 meals…'

Staying fit and lean while juggling a demanding full-time job does not have to be hectic. With a few simple habits that are repeatable and convenient, you can easily make space for fitness alongside your work responsibilities. The goal is to ensure that you stay consistent and don't push fitness to the periphery. A sustainable plan ensures your fitness routines remain achievable, even on busy days, so you can stay lean without feeling too overwhelmed. You can easily maintain your demanding job while also watching your weight. (Shutterstock)

Reggie Wright, online coach, shared in a December 3 Instagram post what he does to stay fit despite working full-time as an engineer with a 40+ hour workweek. He called them his ‘lazy hacks’ for staying consistent despite a busy job.



Here are the hacks which he listed out:

1. Train before work, not after

The fitness coach revealed when one should do their workouts. It is based on modifying the timings based on the shift timings. He explained, “If you work 9–5 or 7–6, schedule your first meeting with yourself at 5 AM or 6 AM. By 6 PM, you’ll be tired, stressed, and full of excuses.” When you train first thing in the morning, you remove all the excuses and stay focused.

2. Put your meals on autopilot

Since work keeps you busy, the coach recommended simplifying your daily meals so you don't have to spend too much energy on them. He suggested, “Choose 3–4 meals you repeat and buy the ingredients every week.” The coach shared that his meals for the day are:

Breakfast: Greek yogurt + berries + honey

Lunch: Chicken, rice, veggies

Dinner: Lean beef (any lean protein) + potatoes + salad

Reggie recommended repeating the meals because it also helps you stay consistent, and you see results.

3. Build your meals around protein and produce

Reggie also emphasised that every meal should focus on protein and vegetables to ensure you stay on track with correct nutrition and your energy is steady.

Reggie explained, “Aim for 40–50g of protein and a fist-sized portion of produce every time you eat. It keeps you full, balances blood sugar, and prevents late-night binging.”

4. Test every craving with water

The coach shared a hack that can help you outsmart the urges of snacking. As per him, hydrating well can save you from overeating. He explained, “When you crave a snack, drink 300–400ml of water and wait 10 minutes. If you still want it after that, have a controlled portion. Most cravings fade before the timer’s up.”

5. Walk without ‘finding time’

The coach also recommended adding in movement by turning everyday tasks into opportunities to walk, so staying active does not feel like an extra chore you have to schedule. Instead of setting aside ‘scheduled time,’ this approach can add 4-6K steps a day without even trying.

The coach listed when you can walk when you are working:

Take calls while walking

Park farther away on purpose

Walk 5–10 minutes between work blocks

6. Close the kitchen 2 hours before bed

Lastly, he urged getting enough sleep and avoiding any food intake at least two hours before bed, as late-night eating disrupts digestion. By curbing late-night snacking, you are more likely to sleep well and stay on track with your calorie deficit goals.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.