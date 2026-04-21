Fitness coach shares numbers to remember to lose belly fat in 90 days: ‘4-6 hour eating window, a 24-hour fast every…’
Coach Kev Heintz shares numerical strategies for losing belly fat in 90 days, encouraging individuals to stay committed despite setbacks.
Have you ever wondered what your weight-loss goals would look like if you gave them numbers? For instance, knowing how many steps to walk, how many hours to sleep, how much magnesium and protein to consume, and how much direct sunlight you should expose yourself to every day could be a great help.
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Keeping the same in mind, fat loss coach Kev Heintz took to X to share tips in the form of numbers to help one lose fat during their weight loss or getting in shape journey. On April 20, Kev shared the post with the caption, “The numbers behind losing your belly fat in 90 days.”
The numbers behind losing your belly fat
According to Kev, the numbers he mentioned can help one lose belly fat in 90 days. It mentioned how much alcohol one should consume, how much water they should drink, and how much creatine they should take, among other things. “You won't be perfect, you'll have bad stretches, but you only lose if you quit. Get after it,” Kev added.
Here's what you need to do to lose belly fat in 90 days:
- No alcohol
- 8,000 daily steps
- Four to six hours eating window
- Seven hours of sleep minimum
- 150g protein daily (minimum)
- 500-1,000 daily caloric deficit
- One 24-hour fast every weekend
- Five grams of creatine daily (even on rest days)
Here's what you need to do to lose belly fat in 90 days:
- No alcohol
- 8,000 daily steps
- Four to six hours eating window
- Seven hours of sleep minimum
- 150g protein daily (minimum)
- 500-1,000 daily caloric deficit
- One 24-hour fast every weekend
- Five grams of creatine daily (even on rest days)
- 400mg magnesium glycinate per day
- 50 percent of your daily protein target in your first meal
- Four intense strength training sessions per week
- 30 minutes of direct sunlight five times per week minimum
- Two 30-minute fasted cardio sessions each week
- Zero tolerance for people who don't support your mission.
- 50 percent of your body weight (lbs) in oz's of water daily ( 200lbs = 1000 oz's of water)
Why is belly fat dangerous to your health?{{/usCountry}}
- 400mg magnesium glycinate per day
- 50 percent of your daily protein target in your first meal
- Four intense strength training sessions per week
- 30 minutes of direct sunlight five times per week minimum
- Two 30-minute fasted cardio sessions each week
- Zero tolerance for people who don't support your mission.
- 50 percent of your body weight (lbs) in oz's of water daily ( 200lbs = 1000 oz's of water)
Why is belly fat dangerous to your health?{{/usCountry}}
A small amount of fat is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle. However, having a large amount of belly fat raises the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, and liver problems. Moreover, excess belly fat can be dangerous because it surrounds internal organs and puts you at greater risk for developing several kinds of health problems.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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