Fitness coach shares numbers to remember to lose belly fat in 90 days: ‘4-6 hour eating window, a 24-hour fast every…’

Have you ever wondered what your weight-loss goals would look like if you gave them numbers? For instance, knowing how many steps to walk, how many hours to sleep, how much magnesium and protein to consume, and how much direct sunlight you should expose yourself to every day could be a great help.

Kev, a fitness coach, shares tips in numerical form to help one lose fat. (Representative image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Cardiologist warns ‘healthy lifestyle’ is not protecting us the way we think; pushes for focus on rest and metabolism

Keeping the same in mind, fat loss coach Kev Heintz took to X to share tips in the form of numbers to help one lose fat during their weight loss or getting in shape journey. On April 20, Kev shared the post with the caption, “The numbers behind losing your belly fat in 90 days.”

The numbers behind losing your belly fat

According to Kev, the numbers he mentioned can help one lose belly fat in 90 days. It mentioned how much alcohol one should consume, how much water they should drink, and how much creatine they should take, among other things. “You won't be perfect, you'll have bad stretches, but you only lose if you quit. Get after it,” Kev added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Here's what you need to do to lose belly fat in 90 days: No alcohol

8,000 daily steps

Four to six hours eating window

Seven hours of sleep minimum

150g protein daily (minimum)

500-1,000 daily caloric deficit

One 24-hour fast every weekend

Five grams of creatine daily (even on rest days) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's what you need to do to lose belly fat in 90 days: No alcohol

8,000 daily steps

Four to six hours eating window

Seven hours of sleep minimum

150g protein daily (minimum)

500-1,000 daily caloric deficit

One 24-hour fast every weekend

Five grams of creatine daily (even on rest days) {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} 400mg magnesium glycinate per day

50 percent of your daily protein target in your first meal

Four intense strength training sessions per week

30 minutes of direct sunlight five times per week minimum

Two 30-minute fasted cardio sessions each week

Zero tolerance for people who don't support your mission.

50 percent of your body weight (lbs) in oz's of water daily ( 200lbs = 1000 oz's of water) Why is belly fat dangerous to your health? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 400mg magnesium glycinate per day

50 percent of your daily protein target in your first meal

Four intense strength training sessions per week

30 minutes of direct sunlight five times per week minimum

Two 30-minute fasted cardio sessions each week

Zero tolerance for people who don't support your mission.

50 percent of your body weight (lbs) in oz's of water daily ( 200lbs = 1000 oz's of water) Why is belly fat dangerous to your health? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A small amount of fat is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle. However, having a large amount of belly fat raises the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, and liver problems. Moreover, excess belly fat can be dangerous because it surrounds internal organs and puts you at greater risk for developing several kinds of health problems.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON