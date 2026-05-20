Fitness trainer says not every bigger tummy is belly fat; shares signs of bloating, poor digestion and core pressure

Is your tummy looking bigger by the end of the day, or does it feel firm and uncomfortable after meals? What seems like stubborn belly fat could actually be bloating. Fitness trainer shares in her May 13 Instagram post easy ways to tell the difference between bloating and belly fat, from how your stomach feels to when the swelling appears, helping you better understand what your body is signalling. (Also read: Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer shares how to get ‘toned arms in a short time’ with high intensity Tabata workout. Watch )

Not every belly is simply belly fat

Fitness trainer Zoe explains how to identify bloating vs belly fat for women.

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“Not every belly is belly fat. Sometimes it’s bloating. Sometimes it’s posture. Sometimes it’s constipation. Sometimes it’s core pressure. Sometimes it’s diastasis. And sometimes, yes, it’s fat loss,” Zoe wrote in the caption of her post.

She further stressed that quick fixes rarely work in the long run. “But the answer is not starving, crunches, detox drinks or random workouts. You need to understand what your body actually needs, nutrition, strength, steps, digestion, core rehab, or all of it together,” she added.

How to tell if it’s bloating or belly fat

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{{^usCountry}} In her video, Zoe shared a simple checklist to help women understand whether they are dealing with bloating or belly fat. According to her, if the belly feels flatter in the morning but looks bigger by night, it is “likely bloating/pressure.” She also pointed out that a “hard, tight stomach after meals” may signal a digestion issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her video, Zoe shared a simple checklist to help women understand whether they are dealing with bloating or belly fat. According to her, if the belly feels flatter in the morning but looks bigger by night, it is “likely bloating/pressure.” She also pointed out that a “hard, tight stomach after meals” may signal a digestion issue. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The fitness trainer explained that if the “belly domes during exercise,” it could indicate a core pressure issue. She also noted that a “lower belly pouch postpartum” may not always be fat and can result from “fascia, skin, posture, fat, or all.” Signs you should not ignore {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fitness trainer explained that if the “belly domes during exercise,” it could indicate a core pressure issue. She also noted that a “lower belly pouch postpartum” may not always be fat and can result from “fascia, skin, posture, fat, or all.” Signs you should not ignore {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Zoe advised women to pay attention to other signs too. “Painful bloating = check with a doctor,” she said, adding that constipation can also make the belly appear bigger. She further warned that “eating too fast = bloating worsens,” while “low protein + high carb meals = increases hunger and cravings.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zoe advised women to pay attention to other signs too. “Painful bloating = check with a doctor,” she said, adding that constipation can also make the belly appear bigger. She further warned that “eating too fast = bloating worsens,” while “low protein + high carb meals = increases hunger and cravings.” {{/usCountry}}

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Her post struck a chord online for highlighting how body changes are often more complex than simply gaining fat, encouraging women to focus on understanding their bodies instead of chasing quick fixes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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