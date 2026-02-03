Fitness trainer shares why you should stop chasing fat loss during menopause: 'Body won't release fat when…'

Weight loss is actively pursued, especially during phases when the body naturally tends to gain fat, such as menopause. The British Menopause Society stated in a report that weight gain is actually one of the most common side effects during perimenopause and menopause, affecting at least 50 per cent of women.



So, as one is naturally more likely to gain weight, an aggressive attempt to lose weight also begins, but they often do not yield any tangible results and may even be counterproductive. To see results, you need to recalibrate and be more intentional with weight loss rather than aggressive and hyper.

Fitness trainer Kripa, who frequently shares weight loss tips for women, shared a health advisory in a January 28 post, urging to, “Stop chasing fat loss during menopause. Your body won't release fat when it feels chased." It also implies that during menopause body is more likely to be sensitive to stressful workouts, and the body perceives it as a threat.