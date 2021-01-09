Focusing on diversion yields positive results for youth with behavioural issues
To deal with behavioural health issues with youth, researchers found that focusing on diversion -- instead of detention -- yields positive results.
Of the 5,300 children enrolled in the Ohio Behavioral Health Juvenile Justice Initiative since 2006, 21 per cent reported that someone close to them had been murdered in the past year. Nearly half of the boys and more than a quarter of the girls in the program have both substance abuse and mental health disorder.
But there's good news, too: From 2017 through 2019, 81% of the participants -- aged 10 through 17 -- successfully completed the state's juvenile diversion program, and data indicated that 79% of youth reduced their contact with police while in treatment.
Those findings are from a new detailed evaluation of the Ohio Behavioral Health Juvenile Justice Initiative (BHJJ) by researchers at the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve University.
The key conclusion: Many youthful offenders can benefit from community-based diversion programs designed to address mental health and substance use issues in lieu of commitment to local or state-run detention centres.
"The majority of justice-involved youth have a history of mental health and/or substance use issues, and have experienced a great deal of trauma," said Jeff Kretschmar, co-author of the study and the research associate professor at the university's Begun Center for Violence Prevention Research and Education. "However, local jurisdictions are often ill-equipped to accurately assess youth for behavioural health problems and provide appropriate treatment. Ohio's Behavioral Health Juvenile Justice Initiative was intended to transform and expand the local systems' options to better serve these youths."
The report focused on youth currently enrolled in the program rather than retrospectively, Kretschmar said, to "identify emerging behavioural health trends and better understand the effectiveness of the model as it operates across Ohio today."
Report highlights include:
-Youth reported a significant decrease in trauma symptoms and problem severity from intake to termination, and a significant improvement in functioning.-Since 2015, only 3.8% of youth enrolled in BHJJ were committed to a state-run detention facility after enrollment.-BHJJ costs about $5,200 per child, compared with USD 196,000 per child who enters a state-run detention facility."The breadth of the data provides us with an opportunity to examine outcomes for youth in BHJJ from a variety of angles and provides practitioners with enough information to match programming with behavioural health needs," said Fredrick Butcher, research assistant professor at the Begun Center.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit Nene cycles her way to cardiovascular fitness, check benefits here
- Madhuri Dixit Nene’s adorable video of cycling alongside her dog are all the weekend vibes we need to be happy this World Laughter Day. Read on to know the benefits of cycling and pedal your way to a healthy and fit lifestyle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Head outdoors to keep lockdown blues at bay, suggests study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi Sinha does cardio at home by skipping rope, here are its benefits
- ‘No gym no problem!’: Sonakshi Sinha pushes fans to not skip grind and instead skip on a rope at home as it is a cardio exercise that burns many calories in a short time and is a full body workout. Read benefits of it inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focusing on diversion yields positive results for youth with behavioural issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over half of the people using cannabis for pain face withdrawal symptoms: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most hospitalised Covid patients have at least one symptom months after illness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Over half of people use cannabis for pain experience multiple withdrawals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Incorporating unhealthy food to healthy diet diminishes positive effects: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Farhan Akhtar: Every time the actor made us want to get fitter
- Farhan Akhtar turned 47 today. The actor, director, screenwriter and playback singer has time and again inspired us with his body transformation. Here's looking at him sweating it out in the gym and inspiring us to start the New Year on a fitter note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lesser trans fat, more health benefits! Experts hail new move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study finds commonly used blood pressure medications safe for Covid-19 patients
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cutting Covid-19 infectious period even by one day could prevent millions of cases: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany records more than 1,100 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours as concerns over mutated strain rises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preserving workers’ hearing health by improving earplug efficiency: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox