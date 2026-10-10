Vegetarian diets can provide a wide range of nutrients when they include diverse, minimally processed foods. But less attention is given to some of the nutritious, affordable foods when compared to what's in vogue about so-called ‘superfoods’. These are some of the lesser-known items that could be incorporated into one's diet to increase variety and make up a good portion of the daily nutrient requirements.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pratyaksha Bhardwaj, a weight loss expert, shared vegetarian foods we should consider in our meals.

1. Amaranth (Rajgira)

Pratyaksha highlighted that Amaranth is a nutrient-rich grain that contains iron, magnesium, fibre, and protein. It can be used as porridge and flour, and can be made a part of rotis and cheelas as well. Use as much as you like, as it can be consumed in various ways, and is easily replacing foods prepared from refined grains.

2. Sesame seeds (Til)

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{{^usCountry}} “It is true that sesame seeds are small; however, these seeds are filled with nutrients, including healthy fats, protein, calcium, and minerals alike,” highlighted Pratyaksha. Can be added to chutneys, vegetables or salads, or used to make homemade ladoos. They can be added in small amounts if consumed as a regular part of the meal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is true that sesame seeds are small; however, these seeds are filled with nutrients, including healthy fats, protein, calcium, and minerals alike,” highlighted Pratyaksha. Can be added to chutneys, vegetables or salads, or used to make homemade ladoos. They can be added in small amounts if consumed as a regular part of the meal. {{/usCountry}}

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It is true that sesame seeds are small; however, these seeds are filled with nutrients.

3. Soybeans

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According to Pratyaksha, soybeans are one of the better plant protein sources as well as being a source of fibre, iron and other nutrients. Minimally processed soy and tofu are good sources of protein in vegetarian diets and can be used in a varied diet.

4. Drumstick leaves (Moringa)

In several regions around India, where moringa leaves are found, they tend to be ignored. They are rich in fibre and micronutrients, and can be added to dals, curries, parathas, or vegetable preparations. Having a diversity of green leafy vegetables can contribute to good overall intake of vegetables.

Moringa are rich in fibre and micronutrients, and can be added to dals, curries, parathas, or vegetable preparations.

5. Roasted chana

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“Roasted Chickpeas provide a great source of plant protein and fibre for a relatively inexpensive and simple-to-make option,” said Pratyaksha. May be eaten as a snack, or added to mixtures and salads. Plain roasted chana is a healthy snack compared to the many packaged snacks, and may develop into a daily snack.

It is not to eliminate the existing foods; it's to diversify. If people choose to consume more traditional foods that are locally available, as well as mix grains, pulses, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds, they can improve their vegetarian eating to be more balanced, more affordable, and more sustainable.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.