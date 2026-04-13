Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist shares 3 natural ways to clear your gut and why you need 3 litres of water daily

Having regular bowel movements is widely regarded as a sign of good health. However, almost everyone has faced issues with clearing the gut at some point in their lives. Taking to Instagram on April 12, Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, shared three steps to take that will help clear the gut naturally before considering medical help.

Regular healthy habits go a long way to maintaining healthy bowel movement. (Pexel)

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“A healthy gut doesn’t need detox drinks, just the right daily habits,” he wrote in the caption. “Focus on these simple habits consistently, and your gut will take care of the rest.” The three natural ways to clear the gut are as follows.

1. Eat more fibre every day

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{{^usCountry}} The first step to ensuring bowel movement is eating more fibre-rich foods. It helps with digestion and gut motility, and therefore overall health. There are two major types of dietary fibres, soluble and insoluble. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first step to ensuring bowel movement is eating more fibre-rich foods. It helps with digestion and gut motility, and therefore overall health. There are two major types of dietary fibres, soluble and insoluble. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Mayo Clinic website, soluble fibre dissolves in water and forms a gel-like material in the stomach. It slows down digestion and helps control blood sugar levels. Examples of food containing soluble fibre include oats, peas, beans, apples, bananas, citrus fruits, carrots, barley and psyllium. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Mayo Clinic website, soluble fibre dissolves in water and forms a gel-like material in the stomach. It slows down digestion and helps control blood sugar levels. Examples of food containing soluble fibre include oats, peas, beans, apples, bananas, citrus fruits, carrots, barley and psyllium. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the type of fibre that primarily helps with clearing the gut is the insoluble fibre. It adds bulk to the food waste inside the oesophagus and allows for easier movement. Good sources of insoluble fibre in the diet include whole-wheat flour, wheat bran, nuts, beans, and vegetables such as cauliflower, green beans and potatoes. 2. Drink at least three litres of water daily {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the type of fibre that primarily helps with clearing the gut is the insoluble fibre. It adds bulk to the food waste inside the oesophagus and allows for easier movement. Good sources of insoluble fibre in the diet include whole-wheat flour, wheat bran, nuts, beans, and vegetables such as cauliflower, green beans and potatoes. 2. Drink at least three litres of water daily {{/usCountry}}

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Consuming enough fibre will not help to ensure healthy bowel movement unless it is accompanied by sufficient water intake. In Dr Vatsya’s words, “It is not that difficult to drink three litres of water throughout the day. One glass of water holds 300 to 500 ml. Drinking 10 glasses randomly is just good for health.”

3. Add regular movement to stimulate gut motility

Exercise is one of the cornerstones of a healthy lifestyle and is essential for maintaining gut health, which includes proper bowel movement. According to Dr Vatsya, one of the best ways to exercise for the gut is to engage in brisk walking and hit 10,000 steps every day.

“It is important to follow these steps for three months and then decide whether or not to take medicines to help the condition,” stated Dr Vatsya.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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