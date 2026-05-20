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Frequent burning sensation after meals? Harvard gastroenterologist shares foods to avoid and eat for heartburn relief

Heartburn after coffee, spicy food or late-night snacks? Dr Saurabh Sethi shares foods that may worsen acid reflux and what may help soothe it.

Published on: May 20, 2026 02:41 pm IST
By Akanksha Agnihotri
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Do you often feel a burning sensation in your chest after eating, especially after spicy meals, coffee or late-night snacks? Frequent heartburn could be linked to certain everyday foods that trigger acid reflux and irritate the digestive system. Dr Saurabh Sethi, Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist and hepatologist, shares in his May 20 Instagram post common foods and drinks that may worsen heartburn symptoms. (Also read: Fitness trainer says not every bigger tummy is belly fat; shares signs of bloating, poor digestion and core pressure )

Foods that can cause heartburn

Foods to avoid for heartburn relief: Tips from a gastroenterologist.

Dr Sethi shared a list of common foods that can worsen heartburn symptoms, along with a few soothing options that may help provide relief naturally.

  • Coffee

Your morning cup of coffee may be worsening acid reflux symptoms. Caffeine can relax the valve between the stomach and oesophagus, making it easier for acid to rise and cause a burning sensation.

  • Alcohol

Alcohol is another major trigger for heartburn. It can increase stomach acid production and irritate the lining of the digestive tract, especially when consumed late at night or in excess.

  • Tomatoes

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger may help calm the digestive system and reduce irritation linked to heartburn.

Ginger has high anti-inflammatory properties. (Shutterstock)

  • Bananas

Bananas are naturally low in acid and may help coat the stomach lining, providing temporary relief from acidity.

  • Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera juice is often considered soothing for the digestive tract and may help reduce inflammation caused by acid reflux.

  • Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea may help relax the digestive system and reduce discomfort, especially when consumed after meals or before bedtime.

  • Fennel

Fennel is traditionally used to support digestion and may help reduce bloating, acidity and reflux-related discomfort.

Simple to prevent heartburn

Apart from avoiding trigger foods, experts also recommend eating slowly, avoiding large meals, staying upright after eating and limiting late-night snacking. Wearing loose clothing and maintaining a healthy weight may also help reduce pressure on the stomach and lower the risk of acid reflux.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Akanksha Agnihotri

Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.

acid reflux
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