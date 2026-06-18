From beard care to skincare: Expert reveals the most common grooming mistakes men make

Men's grooming is no longer optional. It's an essential part of self-care. In a country where we deal with heat, humidity, hard water, and pollution daily, a grooming routine has become non-negotiable. Yet many beginners make avoidable mistakes simply due to a lack of awareness. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pritam Kudev, founder of Mannlich, shared grooming mistakes men often commit and tips to fix them.

Grooming guide to the most common mistakes men make and the fixes that actually work.(Unsplash)

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1. Buying products without knowing your skin type

Pritam highlighted that choosing products based on trends or packaging rather than what your skin actually needs is the most common error. Identify whether your skin is oily, dry, combination, or sensitive before investing in anything. Also note that skin type can shift with seasons, diet, and stress, so reassess periodically.

2. Assuming more products mean better results

“A crowded shelf doesn't equal healthier skin. Overcomplicating your routine can do more harm than good,” said Pritam. A simple, consistent three-step routine will always outperform a 10-step one used sporadically. Start with the essentials and build only when needed.

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A simple, consistent three-step routine will always outperform a 10-step one used sporadically. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Expecting overnight results {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Expecting overnight results {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Most grooming products are abandoned too soon. Pritam recommends giving any new product at least 45 to 60 days of consistent use before judging its effectiveness. Be sceptical of anything promising dramatic results within a week. Grooming is a long-term habit, not a quick fix. 4. Constantly switching routines {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most grooming products are abandoned too soon. Pritam recommends giving any new product at least 45 to 60 days of consistent use before judging its effectiveness. Be sceptical of anything promising dramatic results within a week. Grooming is a long-term habit, not a quick fix. 4. Constantly switching routines {{/usCountry}}

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Social media makes it tempting to keep experimenting. Pritam highlights that your skin responds best to consistency. Once you find a routine that works, stay with it. Change only when your skin's needs genuinely evolve, not because a new product is trending.

5. Being afraid of chemicals

The word chemical has been unnecessarily demonised. Everything, including water and Vitamin C, is a chemical. Instead of avoiding ingredients based on fear, take a moment to understand what they do and whether they address your specific skin concerns.

Reading labels is imperative and can prevent weeks of skin trouble. (Pexel)

6. Skipping product labels and patch tests

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Reading labels is imperative and can prevent weeks of skin trouble. For sensitive skin, especially, a patch test is non-negotiable. Apply any new product on your inner arm and wait 24 hours before using it on your face. It's a small step that saves significant grief.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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