Pride Month: Manish Poonam shares his journey, says ‘humans are not meant to be labelled, labels belong to products’

Manish started his journey as a dancer and then slowly transitioned into modelling and acting. However, the journey wasn’t that simple as it looks. On being asked about the most defining chapters of his career, he said, “It was very difficult for me to make the decision to shift from dancing to acting, content creation and storytelling because I never really saw myself like that. When I came to Bombay, acting was never my thing. But later, I realised that stepping into that uncomfortable zone challenged me and helped me explore a new part of myself.”

From beginning his career as a dancer to becoming a familiar face on Campus Beats Season 4, Manish Poonam has transformed years of hard work, talent and determination into a thriving career in entertainment. As Pride Month 2026 is celebrated worldwide, Manish Poonam spoke exclusively to HT Lifestyle about his inspiring journey, the challenges he overcame and how he turned his passion into a thriving career.

He highlighted that it was never easy for him to shift careers. “There is a big ego clash because when you're already good at something, and then shift to something you have no experience in. I remember getting really bad treatment during auditions and feeling like I didn't want to do this anymore. But when I got a role in Campus Beats, I realised that I could do this too. The validation I received from the right people, especially my director, gave me confidence,” Manish told HT Lifestyle. For him, the most defining thing in his journey was stepping into something he had never done before and still choosing it, even when he felt he might fail.

How did dance shape his identity and career? Manish started dancing in his childhood, unaware that this would become his entire life and would transition into his career. On talking about his dancing, Manish said, “Dance has given me freedom. We live in a world where people constantly label others and put them into boxes.

Dance taught me not to put a label on myself. It gave me the space to explore, navigate life, earn a living, move to Bombay and even shift careers.” “If dance were not there, I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing today. It gave me an artistic lens through which I see the world, and that lens has shaped everything else in my life,” added Manish.