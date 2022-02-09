Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / From Dancer Pose to Surya Namaskar, Sonnalli Seygall is going with the flow
health

From Dancer Pose to Surya Namaskar, Sonnalli Seygall is going with the flow

"Move. Breathe. Happy living," Sonnalli shared her positive state of mind in her caption. Take a look:
From Dancer Pose to Surya Namaskar, Sonnalli Seygall is going with the flow(Instagram/@sonnalliseygall)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 11:04 AM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Sonnalli Seygall loves to merge nature and yoga. The actor who keeps travelling to Rishikesh – the yoga capital of the country, is often spotted performing her fitness routine with the backdrop of the mountains of Rishikesh and the rivers flowing behind. Sonnalli's fitness routine is extremely diverse = from high intensity workouts, to yoga to AcroYoga.

Sonnalli recently started her AcroYoga routine and it is a treat for sore eyes. AcroYoga merges acrobatics and yoga and involves two people for performing the positions, where it usually involves lifting one of the fitness partners. Sonnalli's Instagram profile is replete with pictures of her AcroYoga routine and they keep motivating us to start taking care of our health through fitness.

ALSO READ: Sonnalli Seygall speaks of self-love: 'Keep going, keep loving yourself'

Sonnalli, a day back, shared a video of herself performing her yoga routine amidst the picturesque nature of Rishikesh. With a river flowing through the stones in the backdrop and the mountains lined in one side, Sonnalli can be seen performing several yoga positions on her yoga mat on the banks of the river.

RELATED STORIES

Sonnalli can be seen starting with the dancer pose and then slowly moving with the flow to the one leg supported Surya Namaskar. Then she can be seen performing several stretches as well. "Move. Breathe. Happy living," Sonnalli shared her positive state of mind in her caption. Take a look:

Top Mobile Deals

The yoga routine performed by Sonnalli comes with multiple health benefits. The dancer's pose helps in balance and focus, postural awareness of the body. It also helps in strengthening the core and back muscles, and stretching the chest and shoulders. The Surya Namaskar pose helps in stretching the arm and shoulder muscles, toning the spine and promoting flexibility in the hips. It also helps in enhancing the balance of the body. Performing yoga on a daily basis helps in relaxing the mind and improving strength, balance and flexibility of the body.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonnalli seygall fitness
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Valentine's Week 2022
India vs West Indies
Happy Chocolate Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP