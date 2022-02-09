From Dancer Pose to Surya Namaskar, Sonnalli Seygall is going with the flow

Sonnalli Seygall loves to merge nature and yoga. The actor who keeps travelling to Rishikesh – the yoga capital of the country, is often spotted performing her fitness routine with the backdrop of the mountains of Rishikesh and the rivers flowing behind. Sonnalli's fitness routine is extremely diverse = from high intensity workouts, to yoga to AcroYoga.

Sonnalli recently started her AcroYoga routine and it is a treat for sore eyes. AcroYoga merges acrobatics and yoga and involves two people for performing the positions, where it usually involves lifting one of the fitness partners. Sonnalli's Instagram profile is replete with pictures of her AcroYoga routine and they keep motivating us to start taking care of our health through fitness.

Sonnalli, a day back, shared a video of herself performing her yoga routine amidst the picturesque nature of Rishikesh. With a river flowing through the stones in the backdrop and the mountains lined in one side, Sonnalli can be seen performing several yoga positions on her yoga mat on the banks of the river.

Sonnalli can be seen starting with the dancer pose and then slowly moving with the flow to the one leg supported Surya Namaskar. Then she can be seen performing several stretches as well. "Move. Breathe. Happy living," Sonnalli shared her positive state of mind in her caption. Take a look:

The yoga routine performed by Sonnalli comes with multiple health benefits. The dancer's pose helps in balance and focus, postural awareness of the body. It also helps in strengthening the core and back muscles, and stretching the chest and shoulders. The Surya Namaskar pose helps in stretching the arm and shoulder muscles, toning the spine and promoting flexibility in the hips. It also helps in enhancing the balance of the body. Performing yoga on a daily basis helps in relaxing the mind and improving strength, balance and flexibility of the body.