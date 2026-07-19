From FOMO to Inner calm: Yoga expert shares 3 poses that can ease social media comparison fatigue, how to practise

One of the most common concerns today is not about fitness or flexibility. It is about feeling mentally drained. Many people, after spending time on social media, feel inadequate, anxious, or as though they are falling behind in life. Over time, this habit of measuring our lives against others can leave us emotionally exhausted.

Here's how yoga can ease social media comparison fatigue. (Pexel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saurabh Bothra, a certified yoga expert and co-founder and CEO of Habuild, shares yoga tips to help you reclaim your peace.

Also read | Yoga for your body type: Which asana suits you best?

“Entirely stopping the use of social media is not the solution. The real solution is to strengthen our ability to stay connected with ourselves, regardless of what we see online. Yoga helps us do exactly that,” said Saurabh. Here are the yoga poses he recommends:

Balasana (Child's pose)

This simple pose helps calm the mind and release mental tension that builds up from constant stimulation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Kneel on the floor and bring your big toes together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Kneel on the floor and bring your big toes together. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Step 2: Sit back comfortably on your heels.

Step 3: Slowly lower your torso forward and rest your forehead on the mat.

Step 4: Stretch your arms forward and relax your shoulders.

Step 5: Stay in the posture for five to ten slow breaths.

This simple pose helps calm the mind and release mental tension that builds up from constant stimulation.

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This pose improves balance and concentration, reminding us to stay grounded rather than get distracted by what others are doing.

Step 1: Stand tall with your feet together.

Step 2: Place one foot on the inner calf or thigh of the opposite leg.

Step 3: Bring your palms together at the centre of your chest.

Step 4: Focus your gaze on a single point in front of you.

Step 5: Hold the posture for a few breaths and then switch sides.

This breathing practice helps settle the mind and reduces the emotional intensity of negative thoughts.

Anulom Vilom

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Along with these postures, spend a few minutes practising Anulom Vilom. This breathing practice helps settle the mind and reduces the emotional intensity of negative thoughts.

Step 1: Sit comfortably with your spine straight.

Step 2: Close your right nostril with your thumb and inhale through the left nostril.

Step 3: Close the left nostril and release the right nostril.

Step 4: Exhale through the right nostril.

Step 5: Continue alternating sides for three to five minutes.

Benefits of yoga

“What makes yoga especially valuable is that it shifts our attention inward. Instead of constantly evaluating our lives against someone else's, we begin to notice our own progress, strengths, and experiences,” said Saurabh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Social media comparison fatigue is ultimately a challenge of attention. The more we focus on others, the more disconnected we become from ourselves. Yoga helps restore that connection. It reminds us that our journey is unique and that self-worth cannot be measured through someone else's achievements. In a world that constantly encourages comparison, that perspective can be deeply liberating.

About Saurabh Bothra

Saurabh Bothra is an IIT graduate-turned-yoga instructor and the Co-Founder/CEO of Habuild, a global habit-building and online yoga platform.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.